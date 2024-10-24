Impinj price target raised to $235 from $225 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Impinj (PI) to $235 from $225 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Impinj reported very strong fundamental results and guidance for Q3. It appears the company is benefiting from strong traction in multiple categories, including retail apparel, logistics, general merchandise as well as food, Piper adds.

