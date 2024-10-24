News & Insights

Stocks

Impinj price target raised to $235 from $225 at Piper Sandler

October 24, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Impinj (PI) to $235 from $225 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Impinj reported very strong fundamental results and guidance for Q3. It appears the company is benefiting from strong traction in multiple categories, including retail apparel, logistics, general merchandise as well as food, Piper adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.