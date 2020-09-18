Impinj (PI) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Impinj (PI) closed at $27.56, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of radio frequency identification products had gained 16.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.59%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.33, down 466.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.90 million, down 38.91% from the prior-year quarter.

PI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.69 per share and revenue of $127.50 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1825% and -16.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PI should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

