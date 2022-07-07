Impinj (PI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.69, changing hands as high as $65.48 per share. Impinj Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PI's low point in its 52 week range is $39.69 per share, with $94.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.70.

