Impinj (PI) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), a provider of radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions powering item-to-cloud connectivity, released its second quarter 2025 results on July 30, 2025. The most notable headline: the company exceeded Wall Street expectations for both revenue and adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings in Q2 2025, but GAAP revenue declined year-over-year in Q1 2025 amid ongoing sluggishness in RFID market adoption. Non-GAAP earnings per share for Q2 2025 was $0.80, topping estimates of $0.70, while GAAP revenue for Q2 2025 was $97.9 million, ahead of forecasts for $93.89 million. Despite the beat, GAAP revenue in Q2 2025 declined from $102.5 million in the prior year. Overall, the quarter demonstrated firm margin discipline and cost control, but persistent softness in customer ordering and muted guidance reinforced a cautious near-term outlook.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.80 $0.70 $0.83 (3.6%) Revenue (GAAP) $97.9 million $93.89 million $102.5 million (4.5%) Non-GAAP Gross Margin 60.4% 58.2% 2.2 pp Adjusted EBITDA $27.6 million $26.8 million 3.0 million Free Cash Flow $27.3 million $44.1 million (38.1%)

What Impinj Does, and What Drives Its Business

Impinj provides RAIN RFID hardware and software, which enables businesses to track individual items and connect data about those items to the cloud. The company's main products include endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), which are chips embedded in tagged items, and reader systems that detect these tags as goods move through supply chains and stores.

Its business depends on several strategic areas. Key factors include the market’s adoption of RAIN RFID technology, the expansion of its global partner network, technological leadership secured through patents and innovation, efficient scaling of operations with outsourced manufacturing, and its ability to differentiate comprehensive solutions against competitors. Slow uptake of RAIN RFID, inventory build-ups at distribution partners, and geopolitical risks like tariffs have all played significant roles in recent performance.

Quarter Highlights: Sales, Margins, and Key Developments

The period’s results saw Impinj outperformed analyst expectations in Q2 2025, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 and GAAP revenue of $97.9 million, surpassing estimates of $0.70 and $93.89 million, respectively. Still, GAAP revenue for Q2 2025 dropped 4.5% from $102.5 million in the prior year quarter. This decline reflected ongoing sluggishness in customer adoption of RAIN RFID, an item-level radio identification technology. While the market opportunity remains broad, management again noted that adoption is “slower than anticipated.” Notably, muted demand was compounded by partners shifting inventory practices in response to shifting tariffs and supply chains between geographic regions, which clouded true end-user demand visibility.

Margin improvement was a major story. Non-GAAP gross margin rose to 60.4% in Q2 2025 from 58.2% in Q2 2024, thanks to a favorable mix of higher-margin license revenue and cost controls. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $27.6 million in Q2 2025 from $26.8 million in Q2 2024, showing resilience even with softer overall sales. GAAP operating expenses fell to $45.7 million in Q2 2025 from $48.5 million in Q2 2024, as the company kept spending in check despite ongoing investments in R&D and new product efforts. Management noted that elevated Q2 2025 gross margins benefited from the annual timing of a large license payment and are expected to decline in the coming quarter.

GAAP free cash flow was $27.3 million in Q2 2025, down sharply from $44.1 million in Q2 2024. This reflected lower profitability and the shifting patterns of working capital. No material one-time charges or litigation impacts were cited in this quarter’s release.

From a product viewpoint, Impinj continued ramping its M800 endpoint ICs (integrated circuits), which are expected to provide a roughly three percentage-point lift to gross margins once fully adopted as the top-selling chip. The company also cited ongoing wins in loss analytics and grocery sector deployments, with new use cases helping to diversify its end-market exposure.

The slow pace of RAIN RFID adoption persisted as a structural hurdle. While enterprises began new trials and deployments in retail and grocery, overall volumes have yet to drive a meaningful growth acceleration. Partners, including original equipment manufacturers and systems integrators, adjusted inventory holdings in response to continued tariff risk and geographic production shifts. These inventory dynamics helped maintain supply flexibility but also made it harder to read actual end-customer demand.

In the technology race, Impinj maintained its leadership through the ramp of its M800 endpoint IC and the integration of Gen2X technology. Gen2X drives measurable area-coverage improvements for item tracking solutions, which helped secure a large retailer’s new overhead deployment. The company also reported capturing 85% of the industry’s unit volume growth in calendar year 2024, reinforcing its positioning despite legal settlements and ongoing competitive claims. Loss analytics deployments expanded, giving enterprise customers tools to analyze and reduce in-store theft even without 100% item tagging.

Certain important product lines experienced mixed performance. While demand for reader ICs in its “E family” line remained healthy, systems revenue declined sequentially in Q1 2025, reflecting uneven timing of reader IC shipments. Across endpoint chips and reader systems, the company anticipated that the current approach to partner inventory levels would remain a new normal, shaped by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty rather than a marked drop in customer demand.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Key Watch Points

For Q3 2025, management guided for GAAP revenue between $91.0 million and $94.0 million, signaling a sequential decline from this period’s results. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $15.6 million to $17.1 million for Q3 2025, with non-GAAP net income per share is forecast at $0.47 to $0.51 for Q3 2025, down from $0.80 in Q2 2025. This lower outlook mostly reflects the absence of high-margin license revenue, fixed cost absorption effects, and ongoing volatility in enterprise order patterns. The company framed the environment as “highly uncertain” and did not provide full-year financial guidance.

Investors should monitor several specific areas in the coming quarters. These include the pace at which M800 endpoint ICs become the main contributor to sales and margins, normalization of channel inventory levels at partners, broader end-market adoption of RAIN RFID solutions, and any sustained change in booking growth as customers adjust to shifting supply chains. Impinj's leadership highlighted technology innovation, account expansion in grocery and loss analytics, and continued investment in enterprise solutions as ongoing strategic goals.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

