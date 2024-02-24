Impinj (PI) Price Target Increased by 38.09% to 126.61

The average one-year price target for Impinj (NasdaqGS:PI) has been revised to 126.61 / share. This is an increase of 38.09% from the prior estimate of 91.69 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 116.15 to a high of 141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.89% from the latest reported closing price of 102.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impinj. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PI is 0.29%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.86% to 35,955K shares. The put/call ratio of PI is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 4,197K shares representing 15.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 23.97% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 3,949K shares representing 14.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares, representing an increase of 27.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 10.23% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,882K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,881K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 32.63% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 1,056K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 41.05% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 764K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 45.38% over the last quarter.

Impinj Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Impinj helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things - such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments - to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.

