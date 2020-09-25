Impinj (PI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Impinj (PI) closed at $25.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of radio frequency identification products had gained 7.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PI to post earnings of -$0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 466.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.90 million, down 38.91% from the year-ago period.

PI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.69 per share and revenue of $127.50 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1825% and -16.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.