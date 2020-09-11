Impinj (PI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Impinj (PI) closed at $25.92, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of radio frequency identification products had gained 5.73% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PI as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.33, down 466.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.90 million, down 38.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.69 per share and revenue of $127.50 million. These totals would mark changes of -1825% and -16.58%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

