Impinj (PI) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Impinj (PI) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PI surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, PI has gained 34.3%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider PI's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on PI for more gains in the near future.

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Impinj, Inc. (PI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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