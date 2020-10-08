Impinj (PI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Impinj (PI) closed at $29.82, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PI as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PI is projected to report earnings of -$0.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 466.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.90 million, down 38.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.69 per share and revenue of $127.50 million, which would represent changes of -1825% and -16.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.