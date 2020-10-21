Impinj (PI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Impinj (PI) closed at $28.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of radio frequency identification products had gained 9.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.33, down 466.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.90 million, down 38.91% from the year-ago period.

PI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.69 per share and revenue of $127.50 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1825% and -16.58%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

