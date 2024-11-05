Impinj management to meet with Cantor Fitzgerald

Meeting to be held in Boston on November 5 hosted by Cantor Firtzgerald.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PI:
- IMPINJ Inc.’s RAIN Licensing Program: Navigating Challenges and Risks for Growth
- Impinj price target raised to $251 from $190 at Lake Street
- Impinj price target raised to $270 from $205 at Evercore ISI
- Impinj price target raised to $235 from $225 at Piper Sandler
- Impinj reports Q3 adjusted EPS 56c, consensus 48c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.