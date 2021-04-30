Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Just Released Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$45m leading estimates by 6.1%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.40 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:PI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Impinj from seven analysts is for revenues of US$173.9m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 28% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 21% to US$1.94. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$173.9m and losses of US$1.94 per share in 2021.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$74.43, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Impinj, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$82.00 and the most bearish at US$58.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Impinj's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 38% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.5% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Impinj is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$74.43, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Impinj. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Impinj analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Impinj that you need to take into consideration.

