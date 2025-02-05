IMPINJ Earnings Results: $PI Reports Quarterly Earnings

IMPINJ ($PI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, missing estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $91,570,000, missing estimates of $95,741,075 by $-4,171,075.

IMPINJ Insider Trading Activity

IMPINJ insiders have traded $PI stock on the open market 95 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 94 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 1 purchase buying 4,264,393 shares for an estimated $20,000,003 and 13 sales selling 1,068,092 shares for an estimated $213,717,383 .

and 13 sales selling 1,068,092 shares for an estimated . CHRIS PH.D. DIORIO (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 65,242 shares for an estimated $13,065,749 .

. CARY BAKER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 16,651 shares for an estimated $3,378,025 .

. JEFFREY DOSSETT (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 17,023 shares for an estimated $3,184,392 .

. CATHAL G PHELAN (CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 13,342 shares for an estimated $2,633,295 .

. HUSSEIN MECKLAI (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,413 shares for an estimated $2,489,311 .

. UMESH PADVAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,529 shares for an estimated $665,126.

IMPINJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of IMPINJ stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

