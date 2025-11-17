Impinj (BIT:1PI) Price Target Increased by 27.46% to 210.12

The average one-year price target for Impinj (BIT:1PI) has been revised to €210.12 / share. This is an increase of 27.46% from the prior estimate of €164.86 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €172.59 to a high of €244.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.58% from the latest reported closing price of €121.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impinj. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PI is 0.25%, an increase of 17.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 39,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,319K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PI by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 1,829K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares , representing a decrease of 16.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PI by 89.48% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,564K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,410K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,400K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PI by 18.99% over the last quarter.

