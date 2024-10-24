News & Insights

Imperium Technology Shares Placement Raises HK$109 Million

October 24, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Imperium Technology Group Limited (HK:0776) has released an update.

Imperium Technology Group Limited successfully completed the placement of 62,207,200 new shares, raising approximately HK$109.7 million. The proceeds will primarily be used for loan repayment and general working capital. This move represents a significant shift in the company’s shareholding structure, now including new investors.

