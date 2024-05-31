Imperium Technology Group’s Strategic Crypto Trades

Imperium Technology Group Limited (HK:0776) has released an update.

Imperium Technology Group Limited, via its subsidiary Seven Elements, has been actively trading on the cryptocurrency market, selling a total of 10,336.10 units of XCH and 124,000 units of FIL for a combined total of over HK$8.8 million in USDT. The transactions, significant enough to qualify as discloseable under the Listing Rules, were conducted on the open market without disclosing the identities of the counterparties, who are independent third parties. This move signifies Imperium’s strategic adjustments to its cryptocurrency portfolio, reflecting an agile response to the digital currency market conditions.

