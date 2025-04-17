Is Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMBBY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC is one of 177 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Imperial Tobacco Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMBBY's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, IMBBY has gained about 22.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 4.7%. This shows that Imperial Tobacco Group PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Nestle SA (NSRGY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.8%.

For Nestle SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC is a member of the Tobacco industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.7% this year, meaning that IMBBY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Nestle SA belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #142. The industry has moved +0.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Imperial Tobacco Group PLC and Nestle SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

