Imperial says fire briefly flared at Canadian refinery

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO said a fire briefly flared on Friday at a 121,000 barrel per day refinery facility in Ontario, Canada before it was extinguished after a few minutes.

There were no injuries in fire at the facility in Sarnia, the company said in a community information alert message, issued on Friday. It also said on Friday that it was working to normalise operations.

The company did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for an update.

Imperial had also said on Friday it was responding to an electrical issue in the plant.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.