US Markets
IMO

Imperial says fire briefly flared at Canadian refinery

Contributor
Seher Dareen Reuters
Published

Imperial Oil Ltd said a fire briefly flared on Friday at a 121,000 barrel per day refinery facility in Ontario, Canada before it was extinguished after a few minutes.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO said a fire briefly flared on Friday at a 121,000 barrel per day refinery facility in Ontario, Canada before it was extinguished after a few minutes.

There were no injuries in fire at the facility in Sarnia, the company said in a community information alert message, issued on Friday. It also said on Friday that it was working to normalise operations.

The company did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for an update.

Imperial had also said on Friday it was responding to an electrical issue in the plant.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMO XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular