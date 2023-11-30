News & Insights

Imperial reports flaring at Sarnia site due to power blip

November 30, 2023 — 12:20 am EST

Written by Brijesh Patel and Tina Parate for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil IMO.TOsaid a partial power outage on Wednesday afternoon resulted in emissions from the boiler stack at its Sarnia, Canada plant, according to a community alert.

"Personnel are working to return the site to normal operations," the company added.

The refinery can process about 120,000 barrels of crude oil a day, the company says on its website.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Tina Parate in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)

