Imperial reports flaring at Sarnia site due to power blip

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil IMO.TOsaid a partial power outage on Wednesday afternoon resulted in emissions from the boiler stack at its Sarnia, Canada plant, according to a community alert.

"Personnel are working to return the site to normal operations," the company added.

The refinery can process about 120,000 barrels of crude oil a day, the company says on its website.

