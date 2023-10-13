News & Insights

Imperial reports fire at Sarnia, Canada plant

October 13, 2023 — 12:28 pm EDT

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil reported a fire onsite at the Sarnia, Canada plant as per a community alert on Friday.

"The site emergency warning system has been activated and Imperial personnel are responding," the alert added.

The refinery can process about 120,000 barrels of crude oil daily, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)

Reuters
