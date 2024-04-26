News & Insights

Imperial Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

April 26, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Imperial (IMO.TO, IMO) reported first quarter net income of C$1.20 billion or C$2.23 per share, compared to C$1.25 billion or C$2.13 per share, last year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$2.03, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues and other income was C$12.28 billion compared to C$12.12 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated C$17.44 billion in revenue.

Production averaged 421,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, up from 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the same period of 2023.

