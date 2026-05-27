Imperial Petroleum's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc's 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: IMPPP) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $25.50 on the day. As of last close, IMPPP was trading at a 3.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of IMPPP shares, versus IMPP:

Below is a dividend history chart for IMPPP, showing historical dividend payments on Imperial Petroleum Inc's 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Imperial Petroleum Inc's 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: IMPPP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IMPP) are off about 1.5%.

Further IMPPP Research:

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