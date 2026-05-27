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IMPPP

Imperial Petroleum's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

May 27, 2026 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc's 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: IMPPP) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $25.50 on the day. As of last close, IMPPP was trading at a 3.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of IMPPP shares, versus IMPP:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for IMPPP, showing historical dividend payments on Imperial Petroleum Inc's 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares:

IMPPP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Imperial Petroleum Inc's 8.75% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: IMPPP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IMPP) are off about 1.5%.

Further IMPPP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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