Imperial Petroleum Reports Lower Q2 Profit On Decline In Revenues

(RTTNews) - Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil, and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, Friday, posted second quarter results.

Net income of $12.8 million, down from $19.5 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share were $0.35 on a diluted basis, compared with $0.56 a year earlier.

Revenues for the quarter fell to $36.3 million from $47.0 million a year ago. For the first half of 2025, the company reported net income of $24.1 million, compared with $36.2 million in the prior-year period, as revenues declined to $68.4 million from $88.2 million.

IMPP is currently trading at $3.56, up $0.10 or 3.03 percent on the Nasdaq.

