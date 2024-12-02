News & Insights

Imperial Petroleum Q3 Revenue Climbs, Stock Up

December 02, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) are gaining on Monday after the company reported 12.2 percent increase in third-quarter revenues, while earnings fell from the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $3.22, up 1.48 percent from the previous close of $3.18.

Athens-based seaborne petroleum products transportation services company's third-quarter earnings were $10.1 million, down from $12.1 million last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $10.9 million.

Quarterly revenue was $33.0 million, supported by the improvement in voyage days, up from $29.4 million a year ago.

The company said Fleet operational utilization declined to 65.6 percent, compared to 70.5 percent in the same quarter last year.

