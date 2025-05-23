Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Decline in Revenue and Net Income Amidst Strong Market Rates in Previous Year

Imperial Petroleum Inc. reported Q1 2025 revenues of $32.1M, with a net income of $11.3M, marking a year-over-year decline.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. released its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025, reporting revenues of $32.1 million, a decline of 22.1% compared to Q1 2024, driven by weaker spot market tanker rates. The company's net income for the quarter was $11.3 million, down from $16.7 million a year earlier, resulting in earnings per share of $0.32. Despite this year-over-year decline, revenues and net income were up by 22.5% and 189.7%, respectively, compared to the previous quarter, Q4 2024. Fleet utilization was reported at 83.8%, with significant activity in time charters. The company has expanded its fleet and plans to take delivery of six additional dry bulk carriers by June 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $227.4 million, well above its market capitalization of approximately $85 million, indicating a strong liquidity position. CEO Harry Vafias expressed optimism about the company’s growth and profitability in a challenging market environment.

Potential Positives

Fleet operational utilization improved to 83.8% in Q1 2025 compared to 80.6% in Q1 2024, indicating enhanced efficiency in operations.

The company reported a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents, reaching $227.4 million as of March 31, 2025, which is 167.5% higher than its current market capitalization of about $85 million, highlighting strong liquidity.

Recurring profitability and a debt-free capital structure facilitate robust cash flow generation, positioning the company favorably for future growth.

The expansion of the fleet from four to nineteen vessels by the second quarter of 2025 demonstrates a strong growth trajectory and ambition to scale operations effectively.

Potential Negatives

Revenues decreased by 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a significant decline in business performance.

Net income fell from $16.7 million in Q1 2024 to $11.3 million in Q1 2025, representing a substantial loss in profitability year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped from $0.56 to $0.32, reflecting a downturn in shareholder value and business performance.

FAQ

What are the Q1 2025 revenue figures for Imperial Petroleum Inc.?

The revenue for Q1 2025 was $32.1 million, down from $41.2 million in Q1 2024.

How did Imperial Petroleum's net income change in Q1 2025?

Net income in Q1 2025 was $11.3 million, compared to $16.7 million in Q1 2024.

What factors affected operational utilization in Q1 2025?

Fleet operational utilization decreased to 83.8% due to a decline in spot market tanker rates.

When are the remaining dry bulk carriers expected to be delivered?

The remaining six contracted dry bulk carriers are expected to be delivered by June 2025.

What is the current cash position of Imperial Petroleum?

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $227.4 million.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP; the "Company"), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









Fleet operational utilization of 83.8% in Q1 25' versus 86% in Q4 24' and 80.6% in Q1 24'.



Fleet operational utilization of 83.8% in Q1 25’ versus 86% in Q4 24’ and 80.6% in Q1 24’.



About 47% of fleet calendar days were dedicated to time charter activity while 53% to spot activity.



About 47% of fleet calendar days were dedicated to time charter activity while 53% to spot activity.



Delivery of the dry bulk carrier, Supra Pasha (2012 built) on April 26th 2025; the remaining six contracted dry bulk carriers will be delivered by June 2025.



Delivery of the dry bulk carrier, Supra Pasha (2012 built) on April 26th 2025; the remaining six contracted dry bulk carriers will be delivered by June 2025.



Revenues of $32.1 million in Q1 25' compared to $41.2 million in Q1 24'- a 22.1% decline as market rates were stronger during Q1 24'.



Revenues of $32.1 million in Q1 25’ compared to $41.2 million in Q1 24’- a 22.1% decline as market rates were stronger during Q1 24’.



Net income of $11.3 million in Q1 25' versus $16.7 million in Q1 24', corresponding to an EPS, basic of $0.32.



Net income of $11.3 million in Q1 25’ versus $16.7 million in Q1 24’, corresponding to an EPS, basic of $0.32.



EBITDA



1



of $14.7 million for Q1 25'.



EBITDA of $14.7 million for Q1 25’.



Revenues and net income increased by $5.9 million (or 22.5%) and $7.4 million (or 189.7%), respectively, in Q1 25' compared to Q4 24'.



Revenues and net income increased by $5.9 million (or 22.5%) and $7.4 million (or 189.7%), respectively, in Q1 25’ compared to Q4 24’.



Cash and cash equivalents including time deposits of $227.4 million as of March 31, 2025 which is 167.5% higher than our current market capitalization of about $85 million.



Cash and cash equivalents including time deposits of $227.4 million as of March 31, 2025 which is 167.5% higher than our current market capitalization of about $85 million.



Recurring profitability and debt free capital structure facilitate robust cash flow generation.









First Quarter 2025 Results:











Revenues



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $32.1 million, a decrease of $9.1 million, or 22.1%, compared to revenues of $41.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the spot market tanker rates. During the three months ended March 31, 2024 average spot rates for product and suezmax tankers were 26.9% and 24.2% higher than average spot rates during the three months ended March 31, 2025.



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $32.1 million, a decrease of $9.1 million, or 22.1%, compared to revenues of $41.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the spot market tanker rates. During the three months ended March 31, 2024 average spot rates for product and suezmax tankers were 26.9% and 24.2% higher than average spot rates during the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $10.5 million and $7.1 million, respectively, compared to $13.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $3.0 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increased time charter activity leading to a decline in spot days by 16.1%. The decline in spot days along with the decrease in the Suez Canal transits compared to the same period of last year, led to decreased bunker consumption by 21.2% and lower port expenses by 30.8%. The $1.1 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses is primarily due to the increased size of our fleet by an average of 2.1 vessels between the two periods.



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $10.5 million and $7.1 million, respectively, compared to $13.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $3.0 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increased time charter activity leading to a decline in spot days by 16.1%. The decline in spot days along with the decrease in the Suez Canal transits compared to the same period of last year, led to decreased bunker consumption by 21.2% and lower port expenses by 30.8%. The $1.1 million increase in vessels' operating expenses is primarily due to the increased size of our fleet by an average of 2.1 vessels between the two periods.





Drydocking costs



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were nil and $0.6 million, respectively. This decrease is due to the fact that during the three months ended March 31, 2025, no vessel underwent drydocking whereas during the three months ended March 31, 2024 our aframax tanker commenced its drydocking which was concluded within April 2024.



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were nil and $0.6 million, respectively. This decrease is due to the fact that during the three months ended March 31, 2025, no vessel underwent drydocking whereas during the three months ended March 31, 2024 our aframax tanker commenced its drydocking which was concluded within April 2024.





General and administrative costs



for both the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $1.2 million.



for both the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $1.2 million.





Depreciation



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $5.0 million and $4.0 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $5.0 million and $4.0 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.





Management fees



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.5 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.5 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.





Interest and finance costs



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.6 million and $0.002 million, respectively. The $0.6 million of costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense – related party in connection with the $14.0 million and $24.0 million part of the acquisition prices of our bulk carriers, Neptulus and Clean Imperial, respectively. These balances were completely settled in April 2025. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable on the two vessels were required to be allocated between principal and imputed interest, despite the fact that no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amounts ultimately paid remained consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices.



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.6 million and $0.002 million, respectively. The $0.6 million of costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense – related party in connection with the $14.0 million and $24.0 million part of the acquisition prices of our bulk carriers, Neptulus and Clean Imperial, respectively. These balances were completely settled in April 2025. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable on the two vessels were required to be allocated between principal and imputed interest, despite the fact that no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amounts ultimately paid remained consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices.





Interest income



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.2 million as compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $1.2 million increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.2 million as compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $1.2 million increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.





Interest income – related party



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was nil as compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to the $0.8 million of accrued interest income – related party for the three months ended March 31, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana). The balance was collected in July 2024, thus the balance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was nil.



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was nil as compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to the $0.8 million of accrued interest income – related party for the three months ended March 31, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana). The balance was collected in July 2024, thus the balance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was nil.





Foreign exchange (loss)/gain



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was a gain of $1.7 million as compared to a loss of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $1.7 million foreign exchange gain for the three months ended March 31, 2025, is mainly attributed the strengthening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the three months ended March 31, 2025 when compared to the respective currency values at the end of year 2024.



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was a gain of $1.7 million as compared to a loss of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $1.7 million foreign exchange gain for the three months ended March 31, 2025, is mainly attributed the strengthening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the three months ended March 31, 2025 when compared to the respective currency values at the end of year 2024.



As a result of the above, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported



net income



of $11.3 million, compared to net income of $16.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The



weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic



, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 32.9 million.



Earnings per share, basic and diluted,



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $0.32 and $0.30, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.56 and $0.50, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



As a result of the above, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported of $11.3 million, compared to net income of $16.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The , for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 32.9 million. for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $0.32 and $0.30, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.56 and $0.50, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





Adjusted net income





1



was $12.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS



1



, basic of $0.34 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to an Adjusted net income of $17.5 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.59 for the same period of last year.



was $12.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS , basic of $0.34 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to an Adjusted net income of $17.5 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.59 for the same period of last year.





EBITDA





1



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $14.7 million, while



Adjusted EBITDA





1



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $15.6 million.



for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $14.7 million, while for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $15.6 million.



An average of 11.90 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 9.84 vessels for the same period of 2024.









1



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.







Fleet Employment Table







As of May 23, 2025, the profile and deployment of our fleet is the following:































































Name









Year









Built













Country









Built













Vessel Size









(dwt)













Vessel









Type













Employment









Status













Expiration of









Charter(1)

















Tankers



























































Magic Wand





2008









Korea









47,000









MR product tanker









Time Charter









October 2025









Clean Thrasher





2008









Korea









47,000









MR product tanker









Time Charter









May 2025









Clean Sanctuary (ex. Falcon Maryam)





2009









Korea









46,000









MR product tanker









Spot

















Clean Nirvana





2008









Korea









50,000









MR product tanker









Spot

















Clean Justice





2011









Japan









46,000









MR product tanker









Time Charter









September 2027









Aquadisiac





2008









Korea









51,000









MR product tanker









Spot

















Clean Imperial





2009









Korea









40,000









MR product tanker









Time Charter









January 2026









Suez Enchanted





2007









Korea









160,000









Suezmax tanker









Spot

















Suez Protopia





2008









Korea









160,000









Suezmax tanker









Spot























Drybulk Carriers(2)



























































Eco Wildfire





2013









Japan









33,000









Handysize drybulk









Time Charter









May 2025









Glorieuse





2012









Japan









38,000









Handysize drybulk









Time Charter









June 2025









Neptulus





2012









Japan









33,000









Handysize drybulk









Time Charter









June 2025









Supra Pasha





2012









Japan









56,000









Supramax drybulk









Spot



















Fleet Total

























807,000 dwt











































(1)





(2)





Earliest date charters could expire.





We have contracted to acquire six Japanese built drybulk carriers, aggregating approximately 387,000 dwt, which are





expected to be delivered to us by June 2025.























CEO





Harry Vafias Commented







Another year commenced with a positive momentum for Imperial Petroleum. We are happy as we consider the $11.3 million of net income generated in Q1 25’ a very good result given the eventful but softish market. This is a busy period for our Company but at the same time exciting as we are taking on delivery of another six drybulk vessels. Within the short life of Imperial Petroleum, we are expanding our fleet from four vessels to nineteen by the second quarter of 2025; our goal of growing fast and transforming a small company to medium sized was achieved. We feel confident that the diversified quality non- Chinese fleet we have created will pay off. Imperial Petroleum enjoys fast growth, recurring profits, zero bank debt and liquidity as of March 31, 2025 in excess of $220 million and as per our view ticks all the boxes that define a successful operation.







Conference Call details:







On May 23, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.







Online Registration:







Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.









Slides and audio webcast:







There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.ImperialPetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.







IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of thirteen vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and four handysize drybulk carriers - with a total capacity of 807,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and has contracted to acquire an additional six drybulk carriers of 387,000 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company’s fleet will count a total of 19 vessels with an aggregate capacity of 1.2 million dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.







Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflicts in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.





Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Fleet List and Fleet Deployment







For information on our fleet and further information:





Visit our website at



www.ImperialPetro.com









Company Contact:







Fenia Sakellaris





IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.





E-mail:



info@ImperialPetro.com









Fleet Data:







The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the three month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2025.











FLEET DATA









Q1 2024









Q1 2025











Average number of vessels (1)





9.84





11.90









Period end number of owned vessels in fleet





11





12









Total calendar days for fleet (2)





895





1,071









Total voyage days for fleet (3)





878





1,067









Fleet utilization (4)





98.1%





99.6%









Total charter days for fleet (5)





207





504









Total spot market days for fleet (6)





671





563









Fleet operational utilization (7)





80.6%





83.8%

























1)



Average number of vessels



is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.





2)



Total calendar days



for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.





3)



Total voyage days



for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.





4)



Fleet utilization



is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.





5)



Total charter days



for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.





6)



Total spot market charter days



for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.





7)



Fleet operational utilization



is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.







Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS





:







Adjusted net income represents net income before share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation and share based compensation.





Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.





EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.











(Expressed in United States Dollars,









except number of shares)









Third Quarter Ended March 31st,





















2024













2025















Net Income - Adjusted Net Income



























Net income









16,654,604













11,290,986











Plus share based compensation





858,810









889,076











Adjusted Net Income









17,513,414













12,180,062



































Net income – EBITDA



























Net income









16,654,604













11,290,986











Plus interest and finance costs





2,430









606,383









Less interest income





(1,785,878)









(2,184,394)









Plus depreciation





4,027,061









5,002,837











EBITDA









18,898,217













14,715,812



































Net income - Adjusted EBITDA



























Net income









16,654,604













11,290,986











Plus share based compensation





858,810









889,076









Plus interest and finance costs





2,430









606,383









Less interest income





(1,785,878)









(2,184,394)









Plus depreciation





4,027,061









5,002,837











Adjusted EBITDA









19,757,027













15,604,888



































EPS





























Numerator

























Net income





16,654,604









11,290,986









Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares





(435,246)









(435,246)









Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares





(856,950)









(453,265)









Net income attributable to common shareholders, basic





15,362,408









10,402,475













Denominator

























Weighted average number of shares





27,613,661









32,944,925











EPS - Basic









0.56













0.32



































Adjusted EPS





























Numerator

























Adjusted net income





17,513,414









12,180,062









Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares





(435,246)









(435,246)









Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares





(902,326)









(490,387)









Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, basic





16,175,842









11,254,429

































Denominator

























Weighted average number of shares





27,613,661









32,944,925











Adjusted EPS, Basic









0.59













0.34

































Imperial Petroleum Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income









(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)





















Quarters Ended March 31,





















2024













2025





































Revenues



























Revenues





41,203,281









32,091,626



































Expenses



























Voyage expenses





12,963,607









10,054,114













Voyage expenses - related party





514,414









401,753













Vessels' operating expenses





5,951,561









7,021,928













Vessels' operating expenses - related party





82,000









98,500













Drydocking costs





625,457









--













Management fees – related party





393,800









471,240













General and administrative expenses





1,207,168









1,217,977













Depreciation





4,027,061









5,002,837











Total expenses









25,765,068













24,268,349









































Income from operations









15,438,213













7,823,277





































Other (expenses)/income































Interest and finance costs





(2,430)









(3,607)













Interest expense – related party





--









(602,776)













Interest income





1,035,261









2,184,394













Interest income – related party





750,617









--













Dividend income from related party





189,583









187,500













Foreign exchange (loss)/gain





(756,640)









1,702,198











Other income, net









1,216,391













3,467,709





































Net Income









16,654,604













11,290,986





































Earnings per share























- Basic





0.56









0.32









- Diluted





0.50









0.30



































Weighted average number of shares























-Basic





27,613,661









32,944,925









-Diluted





30,951,012









34,258,803



































Imperial Petroleum Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Expressed in United States Dollars)





















December 31,













March 31,





















2024













2025





































Assets

























Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents





67,783,531









126,520,450













Time deposits





138,948,481









100,900,500













Trade and other receivables





13,456,083









8,772,549













Other current assets





652,769









67,374













Inventories





7,306,356









6,705,115













Advances and prepayments





250,562









209,858











Total current assets









228,397,782





















243,175,846





































Non current assets



























Operating lease right-of-use asset





78,761









60,239













Vessels, net





208,230,018









227,015,031













Investment in related party





12,798,500









12,794,333











Total non current assets









221,107,279













239,869,603













Total assets









449,505,061













483,045,449





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current liabilities































Trade accounts payable





5,243,872









5,923,098













Payable to related parties





18,725,514









39,232,604













Accrued liabilities





3,370,020









3,604,467













Operating lease liability, current portion





1,419,226









60,239













Deferred income





78,761









1,812,557











Total current liabilities









28,837,393













50,632,965





































Total liabilities









28,837,393













50,632,965





































Commitments and contingencies

















































Stockholders' equity



























Common stock





382,755









386,671













Preferred Stock, Series A





7,959









7,959













Preferred Stock, Series B





160









160













Treasury stock





(8,390,225)









(8,390,225)













Additional paid-in capital





282,642,357









283,527,517













Retained earnings





146,024,662









156,880,402











Total stockholders' equity









420,667,668

















432,412,484













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









449,505,061

















483,045,449

































Imperial Petroleum Inc.









Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(Expressed in United States Dollars





















Three Month Periods Ended March 31,





















2024













2025





























Cash flows from operating activities



























Net income for the period





16,654,604









11,290,986



































Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash





























provided by operating activities:



























Depreciation





4,027,061









5,002,837













Non - cash lease expense





17,550









18,522













Share based compensation





858,810









889,076













Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) on time deposits





799,150









(358,420)













Dividend income from related party





(189,583)









--



































Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























(Increase)/decrease in



























Trade and other receivables





(3,249,129)









4,683,534













Other current assets





(532,029)









585,395













Inventories





(574,256)









601,241













Changes in operating lease liabilities





(17,550)









(18,522)













Advances and prepayments





(45,536)









40,704













Due from related parties





(879,732)









4,167















Increase/(decrease) in



























Trade accounts payable





(1,100,028)









679,226













Due to related parties





2,839,227









(3,369,040)













Accrued liabilities





903,784









234,447













Deferred income





(869,166)









393,331











Net cash provided by operating activities









18,643,177













20,677,484





































Cash flows from investing activities



























Dividends income received





191,667









--













Acquisition and improvement of vessels





(72,257,190)









(4,350)













Increase in bank time deposits





(31,695,420)









(57,958,390)













Maturity of bank time deposits





31,368,080









96,364,791











Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities









(72,392,863)

















38,402,051





































Cash flows from financing activities



























Stock issuance costs





(2,504,498)









--













Dividends paid on preferred shares





(341,947)









(342,616)











Net cash used in financing activities









(2,846,445)

















(342,616)



































Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents





(56,596,131)









58,736,919









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





91,927,512









67,783,531











Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









35,331,381

















126,520,450













Cash breakdown



























Cash and cash equivalents





35,331,381









126,520,450











Total cash and cash equivalents shown in the statements of cash flows









35,331,381













126,520,450









