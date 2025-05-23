Stocks
IMPP

Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Decline in Revenue and Net Income Amidst Strong Market Rates in Previous Year

May 23, 2025 — 09:20 am EDT

Imperial Petroleum Inc. reported Q1 2025 revenues of $32.1M, with a net income of $11.3M, marking a year-over-year decline.

Quiver AI Summary

Imperial Petroleum Inc. released its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025, reporting revenues of $32.1 million, a decline of 22.1% compared to Q1 2024, driven by weaker spot market tanker rates. The company's net income for the quarter was $11.3 million, down from $16.7 million a year earlier, resulting in earnings per share of $0.32. Despite this year-over-year decline, revenues and net income were up by 22.5% and 189.7%, respectively, compared to the previous quarter, Q4 2024. Fleet utilization was reported at 83.8%, with significant activity in time charters. The company has expanded its fleet and plans to take delivery of six additional dry bulk carriers by June 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $227.4 million, well above its market capitalization of approximately $85 million, indicating a strong liquidity position. CEO Harry Vafias expressed optimism about the company’s growth and profitability in a challenging market environment.

Potential Positives

  • Fleet operational utilization improved to 83.8% in Q1 2025 compared to 80.6% in Q1 2024, indicating enhanced efficiency in operations.
  • The company reported a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents, reaching $227.4 million as of March 31, 2025, which is 167.5% higher than its current market capitalization of about $85 million, highlighting strong liquidity.
  • Recurring profitability and a debt-free capital structure facilitate robust cash flow generation, positioning the company favorably for future growth.
  • The expansion of the fleet from four to nineteen vessels by the second quarter of 2025 demonstrates a strong growth trajectory and ambition to scale operations effectively.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenues decreased by 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a significant decline in business performance.
  • Net income fell from $16.7 million in Q1 2024 to $11.3 million in Q1 2025, representing a substantial loss in profitability year-over-year.
  • Earnings per share (EPS) dropped from $0.56 to $0.32, reflecting a downturn in shareholder value and business performance.

FAQ

What are the Q1 2025 revenue figures for Imperial Petroleum Inc.?

The revenue for Q1 2025 was $32.1 million, down from $41.2 million in Q1 2024.

How did Imperial Petroleum's net income change in Q1 2025?

Net income in Q1 2025 was $11.3 million, compared to $16.7 million in Q1 2024.

What factors affected operational utilization in Q1 2025?

Fleet operational utilization decreased to 83.8% due to a decline in spot market tanker rates.

When are the remaining dry bulk carriers expected to be delivered?

The remaining six contracted dry bulk carriers are expected to be delivered by June 2025.

What is the current cash position of Imperial Petroleum?

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $227.4 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$IMPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $IMPP stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WEXFORD CAPITAL LP added 1,201,179 shares (+200.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,942,888
  • GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 605,348 shares (-67.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,483,102
  • UBS GROUP AG added 361,360 shares (+1549.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $885,332
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 165,210 shares (-47.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $404,764
  • DEUTERIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 159,680 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $391,216
  • SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC removed 147,916 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $362,394
  • FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC added 139,028 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,618

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP; the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




  • Fleet operational utilization of 83.8% in Q1 25’ versus 86% in Q4 24’ and 80.6% in Q1 24’.


  • About 47% of fleet calendar days were dedicated to time charter activity while 53% to spot activity.


  • Delivery of the dry bulk carrier, Supra Pasha (2012 built) on April 26th 2025; the remaining six contracted dry bulk carriers will be delivered by June 2025.


  • Revenues of $32.1 million in Q1 25’ compared to $41.2 million in Q1 24’- a 22.1% decline as market rates were stronger during Q1 24’.


  • Net income of $11.3 million in Q1 25’ versus $16.7 million in Q1 24’, corresponding to an EPS, basic of $0.32.


  • EBITDA

    1

    of $14.7 million for Q1 25’.


  • Revenues and net income increased by $5.9 million (or 22.5%) and $7.4 million (or 189.7%), respectively, in Q1 25’ compared to Q4 24’.


  • Cash and cash equivalents including time deposits of $227.4 million as of March 31, 2025 which is 167.5% higher than our current market capitalization of about $85 million.


  • Recurring profitability and debt free capital structure facilitate robust cash flow generation.




First Quarter 2025 Results:





  • Revenues

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $32.1 million, a decrease of $9.1 million, or 22.1%, compared to revenues of $41.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the spot market tanker rates. During the three months ended March 31, 2024 average spot rates for product and suezmax tankers were 26.9% and 24.2% higher than average spot rates during the three months ended March 31, 2025.



  • Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $10.5 million and $7.1 million, respectively, compared to $13.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $3.0 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increased time charter activity leading to a decline in spot days by 16.1%. The decline in spot days along with the decrease in the Suez Canal transits compared to the same period of last year, led to decreased bunker consumption by 21.2% and lower port expenses by 30.8%. The $1.1 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses is primarily due to the increased size of our fleet by an average of 2.1 vessels between the two periods.



  • Drydocking costs

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were nil and $0.6 million, respectively. This decrease is due to the fact that during the three months ended March 31, 2025, no vessel underwent drydocking whereas during the three months ended March 31, 2024 our aframax tanker commenced its drydocking which was concluded within April 2024.



  • General and administrative costs

    for both the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $1.2 million.



  • Depreciation

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $5.0 million and $4.0 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.



  • Management fees

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.5 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.



  • Interest and finance costs

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $0.6 million and $0.002 million, respectively. The $0.6 million of costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense – related party in connection with the $14.0 million and $24.0 million part of the acquisition prices of our bulk carriers, Neptulus and Clean Imperial, respectively. These balances were completely settled in April 2025. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable on the two vessels were required to be allocated between principal and imputed interest, despite the fact that no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amounts ultimately paid remained consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices.



  • Interest income

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.2 million as compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $1.2 million increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.



  • Interest income – related party

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was nil as compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to the $0.8 million of accrued interest income – related party for the three months ended March 31, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana). The balance was collected in July 2024, thus the balance for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was nil.



  • Foreign exchange (loss)/gain

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was a gain of $1.7 million as compared to a loss of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $1.7 million foreign exchange gain for the three months ended March 31, 2025, is mainly attributed the strengthening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the three months ended March 31, 2025 when compared to the respective currency values at the end of year 2024.


  • As a result of the above, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported

    net income

    of $11.3 million, compared to net income of $16.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The

    weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic

    , for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 32.9 million.

    Earnings per share, basic and diluted,

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $0.32 and $0.30, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.56 and $0.50, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



  • Adjusted net income


    1

    was $12.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS

    1

    , basic of $0.34 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to an Adjusted net income of $17.5 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.59 for the same period of last year.



  • EBITDA


    1

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $14.7 million, while

    Adjusted EBITDA


    1

    for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $15.6 million.


  • An average of 11.90 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 9.84 vessels for the same period of 2024.




1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.




Fleet Employment Table



As of May 23, 2025, the profile and deployment of our fleet is the following:












Name

Year




Built


Country




Built


Vessel Size




(dwt)


Vessel




Type


Employment




Status


Expiration of




Charter(1)




Tankers











Magic Wand
2008

Korea

47,000

MR product tanker

Time Charter

October 2025

Clean Thrasher
2008

Korea

47,000

MR product tanker

Time Charter

May 2025

Clean Sanctuary (ex. Falcon Maryam)
2009

Korea

46,000

MR product tanker

Spot


Clean Nirvana
2008

Korea

50,000

MR product tanker

Spot


Clean Justice
2011

Japan

46,000

MR product tanker

Time Charter

September 2027

Aquadisiac
2008

Korea

51,000

MR product tanker

Spot


Clean Imperial
2009

Korea

40,000

MR product tanker

Time Charter

January 2026

Suez Enchanted
2007

Korea

160,000

Suezmax tanker

Spot


Suez Protopia
2008

Korea

160,000

Suezmax tanker

Spot





Drybulk Carriers(2)











Eco Wildfire
2013

Japan

33,000

Handysize drybulk

Time Charter

May 2025

Glorieuse
2012

Japan

38,000

Handysize drybulk

Time Charter

June 2025

Neptulus
2012

Japan

33,000

Handysize drybulk

Time Charter

June 2025

Supra Pasha
2012

Japan

56,000

Supramax drybulk

Spot



Fleet Total





807,000 dwt


















(1)


(2)
Earliest date charters could expire.


We have contracted to acquire six Japanese built drybulk carriers, aggregating approximately 387,000 dwt, which are


expected to be delivered to us by June 2025.





CEO


Harry Vafias Commented



Another year commenced with a positive momentum for Imperial Petroleum. We are happy as we consider the $11.3 million of net income generated in Q1 25’ a very good result given the eventful but softish market. This is a busy period for our Company but at the same time exciting as we are taking on delivery of another six drybulk vessels. Within the short life of Imperial Petroleum, we are expanding our fleet from four vessels to nineteen by the second quarter of 2025; our goal of growing fast and transforming a small company to medium sized was achieved. We feel confident that the diversified quality non- Chinese fleet we have created will pay off. Imperial Petroleum enjoys fast growth, recurring profits, zero bank debt and liquidity as of March 31, 2025 in excess of $220 million and as per our view ticks all the boxes that define a successful operation.




Conference Call details:



On May 23, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.




Online Registration:



Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIaef045aa9f5b46a7b5e8eb48c2e56115





Slides and audio webcast:



There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.ImperialPetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.




About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.



IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of thirteen vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and four handysize drybulk carriers - with a total capacity of 807,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and has contracted to acquire an additional six drybulk carriers of 387,000 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company’s fleet will count a total of 19 vessels with an aggregate capacity of 1.2 million dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.




Forward-Looking Statements



Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or  other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflicts in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.



Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.




Fleet List and Fleet Deployment



For information on our fleet and further information:


Visit our website at

www.ImperialPetro.com




Company Contact:



Fenia Sakellaris


IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.


E-mail:

info@ImperialPetro.com




Fleet Data:



The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the three month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2025.























































FLEET DATA

Q1 2024

Q1 2025

Average number of vessels (1)
9.84
11.90

Period end number of owned vessels in fleet
11
12

Total calendar days for fleet (2)
895
1,071

Total voyage days for fleet (3)
878
1,067

Fleet utilization (4)
98.1%
99.6%

Total charter days for fleet (5)
207
504

Total spot market days for fleet (6)
671
563

Fleet operational utilization (7)
80.6%
83.8%





1)

Average number of vessels

is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.


2)

Total calendar days

for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.


3)

Total voyage days

for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.


4)

Fleet utilization

is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.


5)

Total charter days

for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.


6)

Total spot market charter days

for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.


7)

Fleet operational utilization

is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.




Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS


:



Adjusted net income represents net income before share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation and share based compensation.


Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.



EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.





































































































































































































































































(Expressed in United States Dollars,




except number of shares)

Third Quarter Ended March 31st,





2024


2025



Net Income - Adjusted Net Income




Net income

16,654,604


11,290,986

Plus share based compensation
858,810

889,076


Adjusted Net Income

17,513,414


12,180,062







Net income – EBITDA




Net income

16,654,604


11,290,986

Plus interest and finance costs
2,430

606,383

Less interest income
(1,785,878)

(2,184,394)

Plus depreciation
4,027,061

5,002,837


EBITDA

18,898,217


14,715,812







Net income - Adjusted EBITDA




Net income

16,654,604


11,290,986

Plus share based compensation
858,810

889,076

Plus interest and finance costs
2,430

606,383

Less interest income
(1,785,878)

(2,184,394)

Plus depreciation
4,027,061

5,002,837


Adjusted EBITDA

19,757,027


15,604,888







EPS





Numerator



Net income
16,654,604

11,290,986

Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares
(435,246)

(435,246)

Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares
(856,950)

(453,265)

Net income attributable to common shareholders, basic
15,362,408

10,402,475



Denominator



Weighted average number of shares
27,613,661

32,944,925


EPS - Basic

0.56


0.32







Adjusted EPS





Numerator



Adjusted net income
17,513,414

12,180,062

Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares
(435,246)

(435,246)

Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares
(902,326)

(490,387)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, basic
16,175,842

11,254,429







Denominator



Weighted average number of shares
27,613,661

32,944,925


Adjusted EPS, Basic

0.59


0.34







Imperial Petroleum Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income




(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)


Quarters Ended March 31,




2024


2025







Revenues




Revenues
41,203,281

32,091,626







Expenses




Voyage expenses
12,963,607

10,054,114


Voyage expenses - related party
514,414

401,753


Vessels' operating expenses
5,951,561

7,021,928


Vessels' operating expenses - related party
82,000

98,500


Drydocking costs
625,457

--


Management fees – related party
393,800

471,240


General and administrative expenses
1,207,168

1,217,977


Depreciation
4,027,061

5,002,837


Total expenses

25,765,068


24,268,349









Income from operations

15,438,213


7,823,277







Other (expenses)/income






Interest and finance costs
(2,430)

(3,607)


Interest expense – related party
--

(602,776)


Interest income
1,035,261

2,184,394


Interest income – related party
750,617

--


Dividend income from related party
189,583

187,500


Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
(756,640)

1,702,198


Other income, net

1,216,391


3,467,709







Net Income

16,654,604


11,290,986







Earnings per share



- Basic
0.56

0.32

- Diluted
0.50

0.30







Weighted average number of shares



-Basic
27,613,661

32,944,925

-Diluted
30,951,012

34,258,803








Imperial Petroleum Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets




(Expressed in United States Dollars)


December 31,


March 31,




2024


2025







Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents
67,783,531

126,520,450


Time deposits
138,948,481

100,900,500


Trade and other receivables
13,456,083

8,772,549


Other current assets
652,769

67,374


Inventories
7,306,356

6,705,115


Advances and prepayments
250,562

209,858


Total current assets

228,397,782






243,175,846







Non current assets




Operating lease right-of-use asset
78,761

60,239


Vessels, net
208,230,018

227,015,031


Investment in related party
12,798,500

12,794,333


Total non current assets

221,107,279


239,869,603


Total assets

449,505,061


483,045,449







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities






Trade accounts payable
5,243,872

5,923,098


Payable to related parties
18,725,514

39,232,604


Accrued liabilities
3,370,020

3,604,467


Operating lease liability, current portion
1,419,226

60,239


Deferred income
78,761

1,812,557


Total current liabilities

28,837,393


50,632,965







Total liabilities

28,837,393


50,632,965







Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity




Common stock
382,755

386,671


Preferred Stock, Series A
7,959

7,959


Preferred Stock, Series B
160

160


Treasury stock
(8,390,225)

(8,390,225)


Additional paid-in capital
282,642,357

283,527,517


Retained earnings
146,024,662

156,880,402


Total stockholders' equity

420,667,668




432,412,484


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

449,505,061




483,045,449







Imperial Petroleum Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(Expressed in United States Dollars


Three Month Periods Ended March 31,




2024


2025





Cash flows from operating activities




Net income for the period
16,654,604

11,290,986







Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash






provided by operating activities:




Depreciation
4,027,061

5,002,837


Non - cash lease expense
17,550

18,522


Share based compensation
858,810

889,076


Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) on time deposits
799,150

(358,420)


Dividend income from related party
(189,583)

--







Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





(Increase)/decrease in




Trade and other receivables
(3,249,129)

4,683,534


Other current assets
(532,029)

585,395


Inventories
(574,256)

601,241


Changes in operating lease liabilities
(17,550)

(18,522)


Advances and prepayments
(45,536)

40,704


Due from related parties
(879,732)

4,167



Increase/(decrease) in




Trade accounts payable
(1,100,028)

679,226


Due to related parties
2,839,227

(3,369,040)


Accrued liabilities
903,784

234,447


Deferred income
(869,166)

393,331


Net cash provided by operating activities

18,643,177


20,677,484







Cash flows from investing activities




Dividends income received
191,667

--


Acquisition and improvement of vessels
(72,257,190)

(4,350)


Increase in bank time deposits
(31,695,420)

(57,958,390)


Maturity of bank time deposits
31,368,080

96,364,791


Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(72,392,863)




38,402,051







Cash flows from financing activities




Stock issuance costs
(2,504,498)

--


Dividends paid on preferred shares
(341,947)

(342,616)


Net cash used in financing activities

(2,846,445)




(342,616)






Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(56,596,131)

58,736,919

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
91,927,512

67,783,531


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

35,331,381




126,520,450


Cash breakdown




Cash and cash equivalents
35,331,381

126,520,450


Total cash and cash equivalents shown in the statements of cash flows

35,331,381


126,520,450





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Stocks mentioned

IMPP

