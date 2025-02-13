News & Insights

IMPP

Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results for 2024

February 13, 2025 — 09:31 am EST

Imperial Petroleum Inc. reported Q4 2024 revenues of $26.2 million, with a net income of $3.9 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Imperial Petroleum Inc., a ship-owning company focused on petroleum products and transportation services, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The company reported an operational fleet utilization increase to 86% in Q4 2024 and nearly 180% more time charter days compared to the same quarter in 2023. Quarterly revenues fell to $26.2 million, a 12.4% decline due to lower spot market rates, resulting in a net income of $3.9 million compared to $6.5 million in Q4 2023. For the full year, revenues dropped by 19.7% to $147.5 million, and net income was $50.2 million, down from $71.1 million in 2023. Despite these decreases, the company's cash and cash equivalents grew significantly to $206.7 million with no debt, reflecting strong cash flow generation and strategic fleet expansion plans.

Potential Positives

  • Fleet operational utilization increased significantly from 68.5% in Q4 2023 to 86.0% in Q4 2024, indicating improved efficiency.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, including time deposits, rose by 66.7% to $206.7 million as of December 31, 2024, demonstrating strong liquidity.
  • Despite a decrease in spot market rates, Imperial Petroleum achieved a positive net income of $50.2 million for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2024, indicating ongoing profitability.
  • The company maintained a debt-free capital structure, reinforcing its financial stability and capacity for future growth.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for Q4 2024 decreased significantly to $3.9 million from $6.5 million in Q4 2023, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, dropped by 19.7% compared to the previous year, primarily due to softer market spot rates.
  • The company incurred a substantial foreign exchange loss of $3.3 million in Q4 2024, contrasting with a gain of $1.4 million in Q4 2023, which could signal instability in international operations or currency management.

FAQ

What were Imperial Petroleum Inc.'s revenues for Q4 2024?

Revenues for Q4 2024 amounted to $26.2 million, a 12.4% decline from $29.9 million in Q4 2023.

How did the fleet utilization change in 2024?

Fleet operational utilization increased to 86.0% in Q4 2024 from 68.5% in Q4 2023.

What was the net income for Imperial Petroleum in 2024?

The net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $50.2 million, compared to $71.1 million in 2023.

What contributed to the decline in spot market rates?

The drop in spot market rates was primarily due to softer market conditions and decreased demand for tanker services.

What is the company's cash position as of December 31, 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $206.7 million, a 66.7% increase year-over-year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$IMPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $IMPP stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP, the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.




OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




  • Fleet operational utilization of 86.0% in Q4 24’ versus 68.5% in Q4 23’.


  • Almost 180% increase in Q4 24’ time charter days compared to Q4 23’, as two of our product tankers and one newly acquired bulk carrier were under time charter (“TC”) employment for the whole period.


  • For the 12M 24’ period our operational utilization was 78.3%. 69% of our fleet calendar days were dedicated to spot activity, while 29% to time charter activity.


  • Delivery of the product tanker, Clean Imperial on January 10, 2025. With this vessel addition, our tanker fleet totals nine ships.


  • Revenues of $26.2 million in Q4 24’ compared to $29.9 million in Q4 23’, representing a 12.4% decline due primarily to decreased spot market rates.


  • Net income of $3.9 million in Q4 24’ compared to $6.5 million in Q4 23’. In Q4 24’ we incurred a $3.3 million foreign exchange loss.


  • Cash and cash equivalents including time deposits of $206.7 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $124.0 million as of December 31, 2023, representing a 66.7% increase.


  • For the 12M 24’ period our net income was $50.2 million, while our operating cash flow amounted to $77.7 million.


  • Recurring profitability and a debt-free capital structure facilitate robust cash flow generation and low breakeven points.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Results:





  • Revenues

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $26.2 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 12.4%, compared to revenues of $29.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in the spot market rates.



  • Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses

    fo        r the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $8.5 million and $6.7 million, respectively, compared to $13.8 million and $5.7 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The $5.3 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increased time charter activity leading to a decline of spot days by 10.3%. The decline in spot days along with the decrease in the Suez Canal transits compared to the same period of last year, led to decreased bunker consumption by 15.6% and lower port expenses by 44.9%. The $1.0 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses is primarily due to the increased size of our fleet by an average of 2.0 vessels between the two periods.



  • Drydocking costs

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.2 million and $2.5 million, respectively. This decrease is due to the fact that during the three months ended December 31, 2024, no vessel underwent drydocking and charges related only to a drydocking which took place at the end of the third quarter of 2024, while one of our suezmax tankers and one of our handysize dry vessels underwent drydocking in the fourth quarter of last year.



  • General and administrative costs

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $1.0 million and $1.2 million, respectively. This change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation costs.



  • Depreciation

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $4.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.



  • Management fees

    for each of the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.4 million.



  • Interest and finance costs

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.3 million and $0.01 million, respectively. The $0.3 million of costs for the three months ended December 31, 2024 relate mainly to accrued interest expense – related party in connection with the $14.0 million, part of the acquisition price of our bulk carrier, Neptulus, which is payable by May 2025.



  • Interest income

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $2.3 million as compared to $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The $0.3 million increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.



  • Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was a loss of $3.3 million as compared to a gain of $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The $3.3 million foreign exchange loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024, is mainly attributed to the decline in the euro/dollar exchange rate and to the higher amount of funds placed under time deposits in euro.


  • As a result of the above, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported

    net income

    of $3.9 million, compared to net income of $6.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The

    weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic

    , for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 32.7 million.

    Earnings per share, basic and diluted,

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $0.10 and $0.10, respectively, compared to loss per share, basic and diluted, of $0.02 and $0.02, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



  • Adjusted net income


    1

    was $4.6 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS

    1

    , basic of $0.12 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to an Adjusted net income of $7.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.01 for the same period of last year.



  • EBITDA


    1

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $6.4 million, while

    Adjusted EBITDA


    1

    for the three months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $7.1 million.


  • An average of 11.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 9.0 vessels for the same period of 2023.




Twelve months 2024 Results:





  • Revenues

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $147.5 million, representing a decrease of $36.2 million, or 19.7%, compared to revenues of $183.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to softer market spot rates. As of the end of 2024, daily spot market rates were about $22,000 for standard product tankers versus $33,000 as of the end of the same period of 2023 and $30,000 for standard suezmax tankers as opposed to $60,000 as of the end of the same period of 2023.



  • Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $52.0 million and $26.4 million, respectively, compared to $62.5 million and $25.6 million, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The $10.5 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to a reduction in port expenses due to decreased transits through the Suez Canal and a decrease in voyage commissions resulting from lower market rates and consequently softer revenue generation. The $0.8 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels.



  • Drydocking costs

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $1.7 million and $6.6 million, respectively. This decrease is due to the fact that during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 two tanker vessels underwent drydocking, while in the same period of last year three of our product tankers, one of our suezmax tankers and two of our drybulk carriers underwent drydocking.



  • General and administrative costs

    for each of the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $4.9 million.



  • Depreciation

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $17.0 million, a $1.4 million increase from $15.6 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to the depreciation of the vessels added in the fleet during 2024.



  • Management fees

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $1.7 million and $1.6 million, respectively. The increase of $0.1 million is attributable to the slight increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.



  • Other operating income

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $1.9 million and related to the collection of a claim in connection with repairs undertaken in prior years.



  • Net loss on sale of vessel/ Net gain on sale of vessel – related party

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was a loss of $1.6 million and related to the sale of the Aframax tanker Gstaad Grace II to a third party whereas net gain on sale of vessel for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $8.2 million and related to the sale of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana) to C3is Inc., a related party.



  • Impairment loss

    for the twelve months period ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 stood at nil and $9.0 million, and related to the spin-off of two drybulk carriers to C3is Inc. in 2023. The decline of drybulk vessels’ fair values, at the time of the spin off, compared to one year before when these vessels were acquired resulted in the incurrence of impairment loss.



  • Interest and finance costs

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.4 million and $1.8 million, respectively. The $0.4 million of costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 relate mainly to accrued interest expense – related party in connection with the $14.0 million, part of the acquisition price of our bulk carrier, Neptulus, which is payable by May 2025. The $1.8 million of costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 related mainly to $1.3 million of interest charges incurred up to the full repayment of all outstanding loans concluded in April 2023 along with the full amortization of $0.5 million of loan related charges following the repayment of the Company’s outstanding debt.



  • Interest income

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $8.3 million and $5.8 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to the interest earned from the time deposits held by the Company as well as the interest income – related party for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana) which was received in July 2024.


  • As a result of the above, the Company reported

    net income

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 of $50.2 million, compared to a net income of $71.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The

    weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic,

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 29.9 million.

    Earnings per share, basic and diluted

    , for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $1.54 and $1.40, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $3.22 and $2.93 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



  • Adjusted Net Income

    was $55.1 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic of $1.70 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to adjusted net income of $74.4 million, corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic of $3.39 for the same period of last year.



  • EBITDA

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $59.2 million while

    Adjusted EBITDA

    for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $64.2 million.


  • An average of 10.4 vessels were owned by the Company during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 10.0 vessels for the same period of 2023.


  • As of December 31, 2024,

    cash and cash equivalents including time deposits

    amounted to $206.7 million and total bank debt amounted to nil.




1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.




Fleet Employment Table



As of February 13, 2025, the profile and deployment of our fleet is the following:













Name


Year




Built


Country




Built


Vessel Size




(dwt)


Vessel




Type


Employment




Status


Expiration of




Charter(1)




Tankers












Magic Wand

2008

Korea

47,000

MR product tanker

Spot


Clean Thrasher

2008

Korea

47,000

MR product tanker

Time Charter

May 2025

Clean Sanctuary (ex. Falcon Maryam)

2009

Korea

46,000

MR product tanker

Spot


Clean Nirvana

2008

Korea

50,000

MR product tanker

Spot


Clean Justice

2011

Japan

46,000

MR product tanker

Time Charter

August 2027

Aquadisiac

2008

Korea

51,000

MR product tanker

Spot


Clean Imperial

2009

Korea

40,000

MR product tanker

Time Charter

January 2026

Suez Enchanted

2007

Korea

160,000

Suezmax tanker

Spot


Suez Protopia

2008

Korea

160,000

Suezmax tanker

Spot





Drybulk Carriers(2)












Eco Wildfire

2013

Japan

33,000

Handysize drybulk

Time Charter

February 2025

Glorieuse

2012

Japan

38,000

Handysize drybulk

Time Charter

February 2025

Neptulus

2012

Japan

33,000

Handysize drybulk

Time Charter

March 2025


Fleet Total






751,000 dwt



















(1) Earliest date charters could expire.


(2) We have contracted to acquire seven Japanese built drybulk carriers, aggregating approximately 443,000 dwt, which are expected to be delivered to us between February 2025 and May 2025.





CEO


Harry Vafias Commented



For yet another year Imperial Petroleum demonstrated exceptional results; we continued to be consistent with profitability, cash flow generation and fleet growth across the quarters. Market conditions in 2024 were somewhat softer than 2023 when tanker rates oscillated around all time high levels. Nevertheless, our debt free fleet of eleven vessels managed to generate $50 million of profit and maintain an enviable cash base of $207 million. In the period ahead our key focus is to materialize our already announced fleet growth plans, sustain our profitable momentum and as always, seek opportunities to enhance the value of our Company.




Conference Call details:



On February 13, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.




Online Registration:



Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI127dcd86b3bd4efc8d71152e3b8a8800





Slides and audio webcast:



There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.ImperialPetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.




About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.



IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of twelve vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and three handysize drybulk carriers - with a total capacity of 751,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and has contracted to acquire an additional seven drybulk carriers of 443,000 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company’s fleet will count a total of 19 vessels. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.




Forward-Looking Statements



Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs imposed by the United States or  other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflicts in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.



Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.




Fleet List and Fleet Deployment



For information on our fleet and further information:


Visit our website at

www.ImperialPetro.com




Company Contact:



Fenia Sakellaris


IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.


E-mail:

info@ImperialPetro.com




Fleet Data:



The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2024.



















































































































FLEET DATA

Q4 2023


Q4 2024


12M 2023


12M 2024

Average number of vessels (1)
9.00

11.00

10.00

10.39

Period end number of owned vessels in fleet
9

11

9

11

Total calendar days for fleet (2)
828

1,012

3,650

3,801

Total voyage days for fleet (3)
789

1,010

3,481

3,700

Fleet utilization (4)
95.3
%
99.8
%
95.4
%
97.3
%

Total charter days for fleet (5)
160

446

1,058

1,092

Total spot market days for fleet (6)
629

564

2,423

2,608

Fleet operational utilization (7)
68.5
%
86.0
%
75.1
%
78.3
%











1)

Average number of vessels

is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.


2)

Total calendar days

for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.


3)

Total voyage days

for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.


4)

Fleet utilization

is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.


5)

Total charter days

for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.


6)

Total spot market charter days

for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.


7)

Fleet operational utilization

is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.




Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS


:



Adjusted net income represents net income before impairment loss, net (gain)/loss on sale of vessel and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, impairment loss, net (gain)/loss on sale of vessel and share based compensation.


Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.



EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Expressed in United States Dollars,


except number of shares)

Third Quarter Ended December 31st,


Twelve Months Period Ended December 31st,





2023


2024


2023


2024



Net Income - Adjusted Net Income









Net income

6,463,943


3,917,661


71,134,002


50,157,772

Less/Plus net (gain)/loss on sale of vessel
--

--

(8,182,777
)
1,589,702

Plus impairment loss
--

--

8,996,023

--

Plus share based compensation
752,407

665,062

2,434,855

3,397,082


Adjusted Net Income

7,216,350


4,582,723


74,382,103


55,144,556












Net income – EBITDA









Net income

6,463,943


3,917,661


71,134,002


50,157,772

Plus interest and finance costs
11,139

276,622

1,821,908

398,320

Less interest income
(2,004,611
)
(2,268,975
)
(5,833,756
)
(8,305,517
)

Plus depreciation
3,485,073

4,466,447

15,629,116

16,991,900


EBITDA

7,955,544


6,391,755


82,751,270


59,242,475












Net income - Adjusted EBITDA









Net income

6,463,943


3,917,661


71,134,002


50,157,772

Less/Plus net (gain)/loss on sale of vessel
--

--

(8,182,777
)
1,589,702

Plus impairment loss
--

--

8,996,023

--

Plus share based compensation
752,407

665,062

2,434,855

3,397,082

Plus interest and finance costs
11,139

276,622

1,821,908

398,320

Less interest income
(2,004,611
)
(2,268,975
)
(5,833,756
)
(8,305,517
)

Plus depreciation
3,485,073

4,466,447

15,629,116

16,991,900


Adjusted EBITDA

8,707,951


7,056,817


85,999,371


64,229,259












EPS










Numerator








Net income
6,463,943

3,917,661

71,134,002

50,157,772

Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares
(462,225
)
(435,246
)
(2,130,254
)
(1,740,983
)

Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares
--

(122,899
)
(2,508,399
)
(2,311,172
)

Less: Deemed dividend from the conversion


of the Series C Preferred Shares
(6,507,789
)
--

(6,507,789
)
--

Net (loss)/ income attributable to common shareholders, basic
(506,071
)
3,359,516

59,987,560

46,105,617



Denominator








Weighted average number of shares
23,566,153

32,729,505

18,601,539

29,933,920


EPS - Basic

(0.02

)

0.10


3.22


1.54












Adjusted EPS










Numerator








Adjusted net income
7,216,350

4,582,723

74,382,103

55,144,556

Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares
(462,225
)
(435,246
)
(2,130,254
)
(1,740,983
)

Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares
(12,908
)
(146,370
)
(2,638,768
)
(2,549,216
)

Less: Deemed dividend from the conversion


of the Series C Preferred Shares
(6,507,789
)
--

(6,507,789
)
--

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, basic
233,428

4,001,107

63,105,292

50,854,357












Denominator








Weighted average number of shares
23,566,153

32,729,505

18,601,539

29,933,920


Adjusted EPS, Basic

0.01


0.12


3.39


1.70












Imperial Petroleum Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income




(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)


Quarters Ended December 31,



Twelve Month Periods Ended December 31,




2023



2024



2023



2024














Revenues












Revenues

29,881,814


26,211,665


183,725,820


147,479,980















Expenses












Voyage expenses

13,470,678


8,122,190


60,276,962


50,168,529

Voyage expenses - related party

348,535


338,262


2,253,979


1,856,361

Vessels' operating expenses

5,541,258


6,561,878


25,295,851


26,044,734

Vessels' operating expenses - related party
117,500


89,500


346,583


328,000

Drydocking costs

2,454,960


195,418


6,551,534


1,691,361

Management fees – related party

364,320


445,280


1,606,440


1,672,440

General and administrative expenses

1,173,120


994,777


4,934,468


4,894,070

Depreciation

3,485,073


4,466,447


15,629,116


16,991,900

Other operating income

--


--


--


(1,900,000
)

Impairment loss

--


--


8,996,023


--

Net gain on sale of vessel – related party

--


--


(8,182,777
)

--

Net loss on sale of vessel

--


--


--


1,589,702


Total expenses


26,955,444



21,213,752



117,708,179



103,337,097

















Income from operations


2,926,370



4,997,913



66,017,641



44,142,883















Other (expenses)/income














Interest and finance costs

(11,139
)

(3,508
)

(1,821,908
)

(16,269
)

Interest expense – related party

--


(273,114
)

--


(382,051
)

Interest income

1,260,971


2,268,975


4,470,396


6,668,877

Interest income – related party

743,640


--


1,363,360


1,636,640

Dividend income from related party

191,667


191,667


404,167


762,500

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

1,352,434


(3,264,272
)

700,346


(2,654,808
)


Other income/(expenses), net


3,537,573



(1,080,252

)


5,116,361



6,014,889















Net Income


6,463,943



3,917,661



71,134,002



50,157,772















Earnings per share












- Basic

(0.02
)

0.10


3.22


1.54

- Diluted

(0.02
)

0.10


2.93


1.40















Weighted average number of shares











-Basic

23,566,153


32,729,505


18,601,539


29,933,920

-Diluted

23,566,153


34,704,542


22,933,671


33,008,816
















Imperial Petroleum Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets




(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31,



December 31,



2023



2024








Assets






Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents
91,927,512


79,783,531

Time deposits
32,099,810


126,948,481

Receivables from related parties
37,906,821


--

Trade and other receivables
13,498,813


13,456,083

Other current assets
302,773


652,769

Inventories
7,291,123


7,306,356

Advances and prepayments
161,937


250,562


Total current assets

183,188,789



228,397,782








Non current assets





Operating lease right-of-use asset
--


78,761

Vessels, net
180,847,252


208,230,018

Investment in related party
12,798,500


12,798,500


Total non current assets

193,645,752



221,107,279


Total assets

376,834,541



449,505,061








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current liabilities







Trade accounts payable
8,277,118


5,243,872

Payable to related parties
2,324,334


18,725,514

Accrued liabilities
3,008,500


3,370,020

Operating lease liability, current portion
--


78,761

Deferred income
919,116


1,419,226


Total current liabilities

14,529,068



28,837,393








Total liabilities

14,529,068



28,837,393








Commitments and contingencies












Stockholders' equity





Common stock
332,573


382,755

Preferred Stock, Series A
7,959


7,959

Preferred Stock, Series B
160


160

Treasury stock
(5,885,727
)

(8,390,225
)

Additional paid-in capital
270,242,635


282,642,357

Retained earnings
97,607,873


146,024,662


Total stockholders' equity

362,305,473



420,667,668


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

376,834,541



449,505,061









Imperial Petroleum Inc.




Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(Expressed in United States Dollars

Twelve Month Periods Ended December 31,



2023



2024






Cash flows from operating activities





Net income for the year
71,134,002


50,157,772








Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash






provided by operating activities:





Depreciation
15,629,116


16,991,900

Amortization of deferred finance charges
474,039


--

Non - cash lease expense
62,609


71,237

Share based compensation
2,434,855


3,397,082

Impairment loss
8,996,023


--

Net gain on sale of vessel – related party
(8,182,777
)

--

Net loss on sale of vessel
--


1,589,702

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss on time deposits
(426,040
)

1,983,810

Dividend income from related party
(404,167
)

--








Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






(Increase)/decrease in





Trade and other receivables
(6,477,912
)

42,730

Other current assets
(62,771
)

(349,996
)

Inventories
(1,908,513
)

(15,233
)

Changes in operating lease liabilities
(62,609
)

(71,237
)

Advances and prepayments
(181,990
)

(88,625
)

Due from related parties
(2,940,967
)

2,206,821


Increase/(decrease) in





Trade accounts payable
118,523


(2,173,926
)

Due to related parties
--


3,091,759

Accrued liabilities
1,383,841


361,520

Deferred income
(54,903
)

500,110


Net cash provided by operating activities

79,530,359



77,695,426








Cash flows from investing activities





Dividends income received
241,667


--

Proceeds from sale of vessel, net
3,865,890


41,153,578

Acquisition and improvement of vessels
(28,145,103
)

(74,672,266
)

Increase in bank time deposits
(167,501,480
)

(247,603,451
)

Maturity of bank time deposits
203,827,710


150,770,970

Proceeds from seller financing
--


35,700,000


Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

12,288,684



(94,651,169

)








Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options
--


475,000

Proceeds from equity offerings
29,070,586


--

Proceeds from warrants exercise
--


8,600,000

Stock issuance costs
(1,492,817
)

--

Issuance costs on warrants exercise
--


(22,178
)

Stock repurchase
(5,885,727
)

(2,504,498
)

Warrants repurchase
(1,521,738
)

--

Dividends paid on preferred shares
(2,130,254
)

(1,736,562
)

Loan repayments
(70,438,500
)

--

Cash retained by C3is Inc. at spin-off
(5,000,000
)

--


Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(57,398,450

)


4,811,762







Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
34,420,593


(12,143,981
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
57,506,919


91,927,512


Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

91,927,512



79,783,531


Cash breakdown





Cash and cash equivalents
91,927,512


79,783,531


Total cash and cash equivalents shown in the statements of cash flows

91,927,512



79,783,531











This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

IMPP

IMPP

