Imperial Petroleum Inc. to Release Q4 and Annual Financial Results on February 13, 2025

Imperial Petroleum Inc. will announce Q4 2024 financial results on February 13, 2025, and host a conference call.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024, on February 13, 2025, before the market opens in New York. The company will hold a conference call at 10:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide an overview of its operations and outlook. Participants must pre-register for the call to receive the necessary access information. Imperial Petroleum Inc. is engaged in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products, crude oil, and dry bulk, owning a fleet of twelve vessels and planning to acquire additional drybulk carriers to expand its fleet to 19 vessels. The company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols "IMPP" for common stock and "IMPPP" for its preferred stock.

Potential Positives

Imperial Petroleum Inc. will announce its fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens, which can impact investor confidence and share value positively.

The upcoming conference call on February 13, 2025, allows direct communication between the company's management and its investors, fostering transparency and engagement.

The company is expanding its fleet with contracted acquisitions, increasing its total vessel count to 19, which signals growth and enhanced operational capacity.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.'s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, providing investors with liquidity and access to a wider pool of capital.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial data or performance highlights, which could lead to investor uncertainty and speculation regarding the company's current financial health.

There is mention of a scheduled conference call, but the lack of prior context or achievements in the release may suggest the company is struggling to maintain investor confidence.

The press release emphasizes an upcoming acquisition of vessels, which could imply that the company is in a phase of growth but also raises concerns about potential overextension or financial strain associated with increasing fleet size.

FAQ

When will Imperial Petroleum release its financial results?

Imperial Petroleum will release its financial results on February 13, 2025, before the market opens in New York.

What time is the conference call for financial results?

The conference call will take place on February 13, 2025, at 10:00 am ET.

How can I access the conference call?

Participants should pre-register using the provided link to receive the dial-in numbers and personal PIN for the conference call.

Where can I listen to the webcast of the conference call?

The live and archived webcast will be available on the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website.

What is the current fleet size of Imperial Petroleum?

Imperial Petroleum currently owns twelve vessels and has contracted for an additional seven, totaling 19 vessels after delivery.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IMPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $IMPP stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and twelve months financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024 before the market opens in New York on February 13, 2025.





On February 13, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.







Conference Call details:







Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.







Online Registration:











https://register.vevent.com/register/BI127dcd86b3bd4efc8d71152e3b8a8800















Slides and audio webcast:







There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.imperialpetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.







IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of twelve vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and three handysize drybulk carriers - with a total capacity of 751,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and has contracted to acquire an additional seven drybulk carriers of 443,000 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company’s fleet will count a total of 19 vessels. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.







Company Contact:







Fenia Sakellaris





IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.





info@imperialpetro.com



