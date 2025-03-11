Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.546875 per Share on Series A Preferred Stock

Imperial Petroleum Inc. announced a dividend of $0.546875 per Series A Preferred Share, payable March 31, 2025.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share for its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 26, 2025. This dividend refers to the period from the previous payment on December 30, 2024, to March 29, 2025. The company currently has 795,878 outstanding Series A Preferred Shares, which trade under the symbol "IMPPP" on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Imperial Petroleum Inc. operates a fleet of twelve vessels providing petroleum and drybulk transportation services and plans to expand its fleet to a total of 19 vessels. The company also cautions that forward-looking statements made in the release are based on assumptions that may be subject to uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a significant dividend payment of $0.546875 per share on Series A Preferred Shares, demonstrating the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, providing financial stability and predictability for investors.

Planned acquisition of additional vessels, signaling growth in the company’s operational capacity and strategic expansion in the maritime transportation sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the dividend may indicate that the company is relying on preferred shares for financing rather than increasing common equity, which could be perceived negatively by investors.

The cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements implies uncertainty in financial performance, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's future outlook.

The specified total capacity of the vessels may not significantly differentiate the company from competitors, potentially leading to concerns about its competitive position in the market.

FAQ

What dividend did Imperial Petroleum announce for its Series A Preferred Shares?

Imperial Petroleum announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share for its Series A Preferred Shares.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to holders of record as of March 26, 2025.

How many Series A Preferred Shares are outstanding?

As of the date of the announcement, there are 795,878 Series A Preferred Shares outstanding.

What vessels does Imperial Petroleum own?

Imperial Petroleum owns twelve vessels, including seven M.R. product tankers and two suezmax tankers.

Where can I find more information about Imperial Petroleum's financial performance?

More information can be found in reports filed by Imperial Petroleum with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ATHENS, Greece, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil, and drybulk seaborne transportation services, today announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Shares”), payable on March 31, 2025 to holders of record as of March 26, 2025. The dividend payment relates to the period from the last dividend payment date for the Series A Preferred Shares on December 30, 2024 through March 29, 2025.





There are 795,878 Series A Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date hereof. The Series A Preferred Shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “IMPPP”.







ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.







IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of twelve vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and three handysize drybulk carriers - with a total capacity of 751,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and has contracted to acquire an additional seven drybulk carriers of 443,000 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company’s fleet will count a total of 19 vessels. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.







Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Company Contact:







Fenia Sakellari





IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.





E-mail:



info@imperialpetro.com





