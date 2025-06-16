Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces $0.546875 Dividend on Series A Preferred Shares

Imperial Petroleum Inc. announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock, payable June 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Imperial Petroleum Inc. has announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, which will be payable on June 30, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 25, 2025. This payment covers the period from the last dividend date on March 30, 2025, to June 29, 2025. Currently, there are 795,878 Series A Preferred Shares outstanding, which trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "IMPPP." Imperial Petroleum, a company engaged in seaborne transportation of petroleum products, crude oil, and dry bulk goods, operates a fleet of 17 vessels and plans to acquire two additional drybulk carriers, boosting its fleet capacity to 1.2 million deadweight tons. The release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s financial performance and operations, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that may affect its future results.

Potential Positives

The company announced a dividend payment of $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, demonstrating financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend is payable to holders of record, which can enhance investor confidence and potentially attract new investors.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expanding its fleet by contracting to acquire an additional two supramax drybulk carriers, indicating growth and an optimistic outlook for future operations.

With a total fleet capacity projected to reach 1.2 million deadweight tons, the company is positioned to increase its market presence and ability to meet shipping demands.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend payment could indicate that the company is prioritizing shareholder returns over investing in fleet expansion or maintenance, which might negatively affect long-term growth.

The forward-looking statements highlight numerous uncertainties, including economic conditions and geopolitical factors, which may indicate potential risks in achieving future performance goals.

The referenced risks, including potential litigation and changes in market conditions, suggest significant operational challenges that could impact the company's financial stability.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount for Imperial Petroleum's Series A Preferred Shares?

The dividend amount is $0.546875 per share on the Series A Preferred Shares.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2025, to holders of record as of June 25, 2025.

How many Series A Preferred Shares are currently outstanding?

There are 795,878 Series A Preferred Shares outstanding as of the announcement date.

What type of shipping services does Imperial Petroleum provide?

Imperial Petroleum provides petroleum products, crude oil, and drybulk seaborne transportation services.

Where can I find the company’s stock listings?

The common stock and Series A Preferred Stock trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "IMPP" and "IMPPP," respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IMPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $IMPP stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil, and drybulk seaborne transportation services, today announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Shares”), payable on June 30, 2025 to holders of record as of June 25, 2025. The dividend payment relates to the period from the last dividend payment date for the Series A Preferred Shares on March 30, 2025, through June 29, 2025.





There are 795,878 Series A Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date hereof. The Series A Preferred Shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “IMPPP.”







ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.







IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of seventeen vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers, three handysize drybulk carriers, three supramax drybulk carriers and two kamsarmax drybulk vessels - with a total capacity of 1,082,800 deadweight tons (dwt), and has contracted to acquire an additional two supramax drybulk carriers of 111,200 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company’s fleet will count a total of 19 vessels with an aggregate capacity of 1.2 million dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.







Forward-Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflicts in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





Company Contact:





Fenia Sakellaris





IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.





E-mail: info@imperialpetro.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.