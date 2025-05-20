Imperial Petroleum Inc. to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 23, 2025

Imperial Petroleum Inc. plans to release Q1 2025 financial results on May 23, followed by a management conference call.

Imperial Petroleum Inc., a ship-owning company specializing in the transportation of petroleum products and drybulk cargoes, announced it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025, before the New York market opens on May 23, 2025. Following the release, the company's management will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results, operations, and outlook, with pre-registration required for participants. As of now, Imperial Petroleum owns 13 vessels and plans to acquire six additional drybulk carriers, bringing its fleet to a total of 19 vessels. The company's common stock and preferred stock are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.

Announcement of first quarter financial results and a conference call enables transparency and communication with investors, fostering trust and interest.

The planned acquisition of six additional drybulk carriers signifies growth and expansion of the fleet, potentially enhancing operational capacity and market presence.

The diversity of the fleet with various types of vessels (tankers and drybulk carriers) indicates a strategic positioning to serve different segments of the maritime transportation market.

The press release does not provide any financial results or data prior to the upcoming conference call, which may lead to uncertainty about the company's financial health and performance.

The company's reliance on a conference call for financial updates might suggest a lack of transparency or urgency in communicating important financial information to investors.

There is no indication of any positive developments or growth strategy in the announcement, potentially signaling a stagnant outlook for the company.

When will Imperial Petroleum release its Q1 financial results?

Imperial Petroleum will release its first quarter financial results on May 23, 2025, before the market opens in New York.

How can I access the conference call on May 23, 2025?

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the link provided in the announcement to receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Imperial Petroleum Inc. website approximately 10 minutes before it starts.

What types of vessels does Imperial Petroleum operate?

Imperial Petroleum operates a fleet of thirteen vessels, including MR product tankers, suezmax tankers, and drybulk carriers.

What are the stock symbols for Imperial Petroleum’s shares?

Imperial Petroleum's common stock trades under the symbol “IMPP” and the 8.75% Series A Preferred Stock trades under “IMPPP” on Nasdaq.

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $IMPP stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATHENS, Greece, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 before the market opens in New York on May 23, 2025.





On May 23, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.







Conference Call details:







Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.







Online Registration:











https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIaef045aa9f5b46a7b5e8eb48c2e56115











Slides and audio webcast:







There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.imperialpetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.







IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of thirteen vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers, three handysize drybulk carriers and one panamax drybulk carrier - with a total capacity of 807,000 deadweight tons (dwt), and has contracted to acquire an additional six drybulk carriers of 387,000 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company’s fleet will count a total of 19 vessels. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.







Company Contact:







Fenia Sakellaris





IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.





info@imperialpetro.com



