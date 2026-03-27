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IMPP

Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 8.16

March 27, 2026 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Imperial Petroleum (NasdaqCM:IMPP) has been revised to $8.16 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.20% from the latest reported closing price of $4.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Petroleum. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 61.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMPP is 0.41%, an increase of 25.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 131.70% to 15,619K shares. IMPP / Imperial Petroleum Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of IMPP is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 4,360K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Empery Asset Management holds 3,183K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company.

Deuterium Capital Management holds 1,599K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMPP by 24.24% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,174K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares , representing an increase of 47.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMPP by 35.43% over the last quarter.

Wexford Capital holds 1,130K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares , representing a decrease of 40.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMPP by 27.65% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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