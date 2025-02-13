IMPERIAL PETROLEUM Earnings Results: $IMPP Reports Quarterly Earnings

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM ($IMPP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, missing estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $26,210,000, missing estimates of $37,740,000 by $-11,530,000.
IMPERIAL PETROLEUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of IMPERIAL PETROLEUM stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 528,360 shares (+101.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,192,694
- SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC removed 445,645 shares (-72.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,341,391
- DEUTERIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 423,183 shares (+43.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,273,780
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 272,489 shares (+196.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $820,191
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 171,861 shares (+296.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $713,223
- ALLEGHENY FINANCIAL GROUP LTD added 155,994 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $647,375
- TOWERVIEW LLC added 122,510 shares (+51.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $368,755
