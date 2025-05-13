IMPERIAL PETROLEUM Earnings Preview: Recent $IMPP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM ($IMPP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $27,744,000 and earnings of $0.04 per share.
IMPERIAL PETROLEUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of IMPERIAL PETROLEUM stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 746,537 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,247,076
- UBS GROUP AG added 361,360 shares (+1549.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $885,332
- WEXFORD CAPITAL LP added 286,272 shares (+91.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $861,678
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 272,489 shares (+196.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $820,191
- DEUTERIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 159,680 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $391,216
- SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC removed 147,916 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $362,394
- FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC added 139,028 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,618
