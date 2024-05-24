News & Insights

Imperial Petroleum Bolsters Fleet with New Vessels

May 24, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

Imperial Petroleum, Inc. (IMPP) has released an update.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expanding its fleet with the acquisition of a product tanker and a drybulk carrier for a total of $38.85 million, with delivery slated for late 2024. The company plans to finance the vessels with its available cash reserves and has up to a year from the agreement date to complete payment. These strategic acquisitions are expected to enhance the company’s service offerings in the maritime transportation sector.

