Imperial Petroleum Bolsters Fleet with New Vessels

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expanding its fleet with the acquisition of a product tanker and a drybulk carrier for a total of $38.85 million, with delivery slated for late 2024. The company plans to finance the vessels with its available cash reserves and has up to a year from the agreement date to complete payment. These strategic acquisitions are expected to enhance the company’s service offerings in the maritime transportation sector.

