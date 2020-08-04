Imperial Pacific International executives charged in U.S. -Justice Dept

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Executives with Hong Kong-based gaming and resort company Imperial Pacific International 1076.HK were charged on Tuesday in the United States with money laundering and harboring illegal aliens, the U.S. Justice Department said.

