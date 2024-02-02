News & Insights

Imperial Oil's profit falls on maintenance activities

February 02, 2024 — 08:26 am EST

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canadian integrated oil firm Imperial Oil IMO.TO reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, hit by lower oil prices and maintenance activities that hampered throughput volumes.

Quarterly downstream throughput was 407,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared with 433,000 bpd in the year-ago quarter.

Capacity utilization stood at 94%, well below 101% recorded in 2022, the highest utilization in Imperial's history.

Throughput is the amount of petroleum product that moves through a refinery in particular period.

The company cited planned maintenance at its Sarnia refinery for the impact on throughput volumes.

The company posted a net income of C$1.37 billion ($1.02 billion), or C$2.47 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with C$1.73 billion, or C$2.86 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3373 Canadian dollars)

