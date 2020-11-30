US Markets
Imperial Oil to take up to C$1.2 bln impairment charge in Q4

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil IMO.TO said on Monday it would take an impairment charge of about C$900 million ($692.25 million) to C$1.2 billion in the fourth quarter as the Canadian energy company no longer plans to develop a significant portion of its Alberta assets.

($1 = 1.3001 Canadian dollars)

