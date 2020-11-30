US Markets
Imperial Oil to take up to C$1.2 bln impairment charge

Imperial Oil Ltd will take an impairment charge of about C$900 million to C$1.2 billion ($923 million) in the fourth quarter as it no longer plans to develop a significant portion of its oil sands in Alberta, the company said on Monday.

The move by Imperial comes after France's Total SE TOTF.PA earlier this year said it would take an $8 billon impairment on the value of its assets, mainly in Canadian oil sands projects.

The Canadian energy company said on Monday the assets are non-core, non-producing, undeveloped assets and it does not expect any material future cash expenditures related to the impairment.

The impairment excludes the high-value, liquids-rich portion of Imperial's unconventional asset, which the company still plans to develop.

U.S. major Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, a majority shareholder in Imperial, earlier said on Monday that it would write down the value of $17 billion to $20 billion in natural gas properties.

($1 = 1.2998 Canadian dollars)

