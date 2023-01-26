US Markets
Imperial Oil to invest $539 mln for renewable diesel plant in Canada

January 26, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO said on Thursday that it plans to invest C$720 million ($538.64 million) to construct a renewable diesel facility near its Strathcona refinery at Edmonton, Canada.

The facility will use low-carbon hydrogen produced with carbon capture, storage technology and locally sourced feedstock, the Canadian oil major said.

Imperial said the project, first announced in August 2021, would produce 20,000 barrels of renewable diesel daily, while the production is expected to start in 2025.

The company, which has a deal with Air Products and Chemicals Inc APD.N for low-carbon hydrogen supply, said it is looking for third parties for bio-feedstock supply.

($1 = 1.3367 Canadian dollars)

