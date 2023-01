Jan 26 (Reuters) - Energy company Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO said on Thursday that it would invest C$720 million ($538.64 million) to construct a renewable diesel facility near Edmonton in Canada.

($1 = 1.3367 Canadian dollars)

