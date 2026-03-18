Imperial Oil Stock's Record Run: Time to Hold or Lock in Profits?

Imperial Oil Limited IMO has posted an impressive performance over the past three months, with its shares rising 48.4%. This gain outperformed the Oil & Gas Drilling sub-industry’s 38.7% growth and the broader energy sector’s 27.6% gain. Peer comparison further highlights the strength, as Imperial Oil conveniently outperformed its peers, Suncor Energy Inc. SU, Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE and Gibson Energy Inc. GBNXF, which gained 43.4%, 41.3% and 18.7%, respectively, during the same time period. Imperial Oil’s stronger upward momentum reflects greater investor confidence and more consistent resilience.

IMO Outperforms Industry, Sector & Peer Companies (GBNXF, SU, CVE)



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Imperial Oilis one of Canada’s largest integrated energy companies, operating across the full petroleum value chain. Backed by ExxonMobil’s majority ownership, the company is engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of oil, gas and petrochemicals. Its operations are structured into three core segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. With significant oil sands assets such as Kearl, Cold Lake and Syncrude, it also maintains an extensive retail and distribution network under brands like Esso and Mobil.

This integration — stretching from extraction through to retail — allows the company to remain competitive even in volatile market environments. However, it remains exposed to commodity cycles and capital intensity risks inherent in oil sands operations. With rising performance indicators, it’s worth delving deeper into Imperial Oil’s recent strength and what it means for its near-term outlook.

Factors Favoring Imperial Oil Stock

Integrated Business Model Enhances Earnings Stability: Imperial Oil’s upstream, downstream and chemical segments provide natural hedging. While upstream earnings declined due to lower realizations, downstream profits increased, driven by stronger refining margins. This diversification reduces earnings volatility compared to pure-play E&P companies. The ability to optimize refining output (e.g., shifting toward high-margin distillates) further strengthens profitability during different market cycles, making the business structurally more resilient. Imperial Oil’s Integrated business model is also comparable with its peers, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy and Gibson Energy, which also hold the same business structure, helping them reduce commodity price volatility.

Strong Free Cash Flow Generation Across Price Cycles: Imperial Oil demonstrated a highly resilient cash flow profile, even in weaker oil price environments. The company generated nearly C$4.8 billion in free cash flow in 2025 and still generated about C$1.4 billion in the fourth quarter alone despite WTI averaging below $60. This highlights a structurally low breakeven business supported by efficient operations and integrated assets. Such consistency provides downside protection and ensures the company can sustain operations, invest in growth and reward shareholders regardless of commodity volatility.

Industry-Leading Shareholder Returns: The company has a strong capital return philosophy, distributing C$4.6 billion to its shareholders in 2025 alone. This includes both dividends and aggressive share repurchases, with 34% of shares bought back since 2020. Additionally, the latest dividend hike of about 20% signals management’s confidence in long-term cash flow generation. With a 32-year track record of dividend growth, investors benefit from both income stability and capital appreciation, making it attractive for long-term income-focused portfolios. Although IMO has a strong track record of dividend payouts with an annualized yield of 2.1%, it lags behind its peers, as Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy and Gibson Energy provide an impressive annualized yield of 2.9%, 2.5% and 5.6%, respectively.

Long-Term Production Growth Visibility: Imperial Oil has a clear path to production growth through projects like Cold Lake (Leming SAGD), Mahihkan (planned 2029 startup) and optimization at Kearl. Management remains confident in reaching around 300,000 bpd at Kearl and expanding Cold Lake output. These projects are low-risk brownfield expansions rather than high-cost greenfield developments, ensuring capital discipline while still delivering volume growth and improved economies of scale.

Risks That May Limit Upside

High Exposure to Oil Price Volatility: Despite operational resilience, Imperial Oil remains fundamentally tied to crude oil prices. Theearnings callclearly shows that upstream profits declined due to lower realizations. If oil prices remain subdued or decline further, profitability and cash flow could weaken significantly. While downstream helps offset this, the core earnings driver is still oil production, making the stock cyclical and sensitive to macroeconomic and geopolitical shifts.

Operational Risks and Weather Sensitivity: The quarter highlighted how external factors like extreme weather can disrupt production. Wet conditions at Kearl significantly impacted mining operations and delayed access to higher-quality ore. While management views this as a one-off, such risks are inherent in oil sands operations. Future disruptions — whether weather-related, technical or environmental — can affect production consistency and investor confidence.

High Capital Intensity Limits Financial Flexibility: Imperial Oil operates in capital-intensive oil sands and refining businesses that require continuous, large-scale investment to sustain production and efficiency. The company spent about C$2 billion in capital expenditures in 2025, with ongoing spending needed for maintenance, turnarounds and new projects like SAGD developments. This high capital requirement reduces financial flexibility, especially during periods of lower oil prices, as significant cash must be reinvested just to maintain output. It can also limit IMO’s ability to scale shareholder returns or pursue new growth opportunities without increasing financial risk.

Chemicals Segment Weakness in Downcycle: The chemicals business is currently operating in “bottom cycle margin conditions,” contributing minimal earnings. This segment, which should ideally provide diversification, is not delivering meaningful support during weak periods. If global petrochemical markets remain soft, this segment may continue to drag overall profitability rather than stabilize it.

Imperial Oil Stock: The Final Word

Imperial Oil’s integrated business model provides resilience across cycles, while strong free cash flow generation and consistent shareholder returns signal financial strength and disciplined capital allocation. Additionally, visible low-risk production growth from brownfield expansions enhances long-term stability. However, these strengths are offset by high exposure to crude oil price volatility, capital-intensive operations that limit flexibility and near-term weakness in the chemicals segment. Operational disruptions, such as weather-related impacts, further add uncertainty. With continued strong stock price performance — outpacing peers like Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy and Gibson Energy, along with the broader sector — this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining for now.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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