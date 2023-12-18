Imperial Oil sees $1.3 billion in capital spending for 2024

Adds outlook details in paragraphs 2 and 3

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil IMO.TO said on Monday it expects capital spend of C$1.7 billion ($1.27 billion) for 2024, same as the company's forecast for 2023.

For 2024, Imperial Oil forecast upstream production to be between 420,000 and 442,000 gross oil equivalent barrels per day.

Imperial also said it expects next year's throughput from its downstream operations to be between 385,000 and 400,000 barrels per day.

($1 = 1.3398 Canadian dollars)

