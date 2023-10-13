Imperial Oil reports fire extinguished at Sarnia, Canada plant

Updates to say fire extinguished

Oct 13 (Reuters) - A fire at Imperial Oil's Sarnia, Canada plant was extinguished,according to a community alert on Friday.

"The fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries. All clear has now been issued," the alert said.

The refinery can process about 120,000 barrels of crude oil daily, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

