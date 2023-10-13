News & Insights

US Markets
IMO

Imperial Oil reports fire extinguished at Sarnia, Canada plant

October 13, 2023 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Updates to say fire extinguished

Oct 13 (Reuters) - A fire at Imperial Oil's Sarnia, Canada plant was extinguished,according to a community alert on Friday.

"The fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries. All clear has now been issued," the alert said.

The refinery can process about 120,000 barrels of crude oil daily, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMO
XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.