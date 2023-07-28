News & Insights

Imperial oil quarterly profit plunges 72% as production, prices drop

July 28, 2023 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Imperial Oil IMO.TO reported a 72% drop in second-quarter profit on Friday as production fell due to maintenance activity amid a slump in prices.

Global oil prices dropped in the second quarter from a year earlier, pressured by a banking crisis that saw several large banks fail and fears of a looming recession that crimped demand.

Imperial, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil XOM.N, said second-quarter upstream production averaged 363,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), lower than 413,000 boepd in the year-ago quarter.

The company's crude capacity utilization stood at 90%, with total downstream throughput declining to 388,000 thousand barrels per day (bpd) for the quarter, compared with 412,000 bpd last year, reflecting the impact of the planned turnaround at the Strathcona refinery.

The company reported a net income of C$675 million ($510.82 million), or C$1.15 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, down from C$2.4 billion or C$3.63 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3214 Canadian dollars)

