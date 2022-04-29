Imperial Oil quarterly profit nearly triples on surging crude prices

Adds background, Q1 details

April 29 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO on Friday reported first-quarter profit that nearly tripled, as the Canadian oil major benefited from soaring oil prices.

During the quarter, global crude prices soared to their highest in nearly 14 years as sanctions on major oil exporter Russia over its invasion of Ukraine fueled concerns about already tight supplies.

Imperial, which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, said its quarterly gross upstream production averaged 380,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day (boepd), down from 432,000 boepd a year earlier when it recorded its highest first-quarter production in 30 years.

The Canadian oil company said its production took a hit from extreme cold weather and unplanned downtime at Kearl, Imperial's huge oil sands mine in northern Alberta.

Total gross production at Kearl averaged 186,000 boepd.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted net earnings of C$1.17 billion ($917.94 million), or C$1.75 per share, from C$392 million ($307.55 million), or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year ago. The company said this was its highest first-quarter earnings in over 30 years.

Imperial's results mirror those of its rival Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO. Cenovus posted a seven-fold jump in quarterly profit that surpassed Wall Street estimates and nearly tripled its dividend.

($1 = 1.2746 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.