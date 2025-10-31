Markets
IMO

Imperial Oil Q4 Profit Plunges; Declares Dividend

October 31, 2025 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO, IMO.TO) reported on Friday that third-quarter net income plunged to C$539 million or C$1.07 per share from C$1.24 billion or C$2.33 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding special items, adjusted net income was $1.09 billion, compared to $1.24 billion last year.

Total revenues and other income for the quarter decreased to C$12.05 billion from C$13.26 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of C$1.89 per share on revenues of C$12.66 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Separately, the company declared a quarterly dividend of 72 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on January 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.