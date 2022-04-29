Imperial Oil Q1 Profit Triples

(RTTNews) - Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO, IMO.TO) reported on Friday a first-quarter net income of C$1.17 billion or C$1.75 per share, the highest first quarter in over 30 years, sharply up from C$392 million or C$0.53 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues and other income for the quarter soared to C$12.69 billion from C$7.0 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$1.87 per share on revenues of C$13.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's production averaged 380,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the quarter, down from 432,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2021.

Upstream production for the first quarter averaged 380,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day and downstream throughput averaged 399,000 barrels per day in the first quarter, with utilization at 93 percent.

The company also said it plans to initiate a substantial issuer bid returning up to C$2.5 billion to shareholders in the second quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.