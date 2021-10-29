US Markets
IMO

Imperial Oil profit more than doubles on crude price rally

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd said its third-quarter profit more than doubled from the prior quarter on Friday, boosted by a rally in global crude prices, higher output and increased demand for motor fuels.

Adds background, production details

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO said its third-quarter profit more than doubled from the prior quarter on Friday, boosted by a rally in global crude prices, higher output and increased demand for motor fuels.

Oil prices have rallied nearly 63% so far this year, with benchmark Brent crude LCoc1 near multi-year highs, fueled by a strong rebound in consumption as economies gradually open up post the pandemic, amid an ongoing global energy squeeze. O/R

The company's production stood at 435,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up about 8% from the second quarter.

Imperial said throughput at its refineries averaged 404,000 barrels per day, compared with 332,000 bpd in the second quarter.

Capacity utilization was 94%, the highest quarterly number in nearly three years.

Calgary-based Imperial, which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, said its net income rose to C$908 million ($735.34 million), or C$1.29 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$366 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter.

($1 = 1.2348 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMO XOM VLO PBF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular