Imperial Oil profit more than doubles on crude price rally

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO said its third-quarter profit more than doubled from the prior quarter on Friday, boosted by a rally in global crude prices, higher output and increased demand for motor fuels.

Oil prices have rallied nearly 63% so far this year, with benchmark Brent crude LCoc1 near multi-year highs, fueled by a strong rebound in consumption as economies gradually open up post the pandemic, amid an ongoing global energy squeeze. O/R

The company's production stood at 435,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up about 8% from the second quarter.

Imperial said throughput at its refineries averaged 404,000 barrels per day, compared with 332,000 bpd in the second quarter.

Capacity utilization was 94%, the highest quarterly number in nearly three years.

Calgary-based Imperial, which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, said its net income rose to C$908 million ($735.34 million), or C$1.29 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$366 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter.

($1 = 1.2348 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

