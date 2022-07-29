Imperial Oil profit jumps more than six-fold on crude price rally

Adds background on crude, production numbers

July 29 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO reported a more than six-fold jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, as the Canadian energy company benefited from a surge in energy prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Global crude prices have rallied this year as sanctions on major oil exporter Russia over its invasion of Ukraine fueled concerns about already tight supplies.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at $109 a barrel on Friday.

Imperial, which is majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, said its quarterly upstream production averaged 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day (boepd), up from 401,000 boepd a year earlier.

The company said it recorded the highest second-quarter production in over 30 years.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's net earnings rose to C$2.41 billion ($1.88 billion), or C$3.63 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$366 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.