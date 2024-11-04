Imperial Oil price target raised to C$101.50 from C$99 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Michael Barth raised the firm’s price target on Imperial Oil (IMO) to C$101.50 from C$99 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IMO:
- Imperial Oil Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Imperial Oil Declares Stable Fourth-Quarter Dividend
- Imperial Oil reports Q3 EPS C$2.33 vs. C$2.76 last year
- Imperial Oil (IMO) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Imperial Oil to Host Q3 Earnings Call Nov 1
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.